U.K.

Is Boris Johnson on His Way Out?

By Colm Quinn
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is today’s Foreign Policy brief: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is...

foreignpolicy.com

The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Record 70% of voters tell Boris Johnson to quit as No 10 parties scandal grows with apology to Palace

Voters are deserting Boris Johnson over the scandal of No 10 parties, with 70 per cent calling for him to quit and almost as many dismissing his Commons apology as bogus, an exclusive survey for The Independent reveals.The rejection is revealed amid criticism of the prime minister for failing to say sorry personally to the Queen for parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.Instead, an apology was delivered by a member of staff in a telephone call – as Mr Johnson remained in his Downing Street flat, despite the extraordinary new evidence...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson too ‘preoccupied’ by Partygate to fix NHS, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson cannot fix the problems facing the NHS because the Partygate scandal has left him “unable to lead”, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say.The Labour leader is preparing to accuse the prime minister of losing his authority and being “too preoccupied defending his rule-breaking” to meet the huge challenges faced by the health service.Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, with further reports of leaving drinks at No 10 and Whitehall during the pandemic.On Saturday, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, Sir Keir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planning end to Plan B’ Covid restrictions as he fights to keep his job

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to lift Plan B coronavirus restrictions in England at the next review as he works to save his premiership in the face of further allegations of parties in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.A decision on measures including Covid passes and work from home guidance is due on 26 January, by which time the report into allegations of lockdown breaches in No 10 is expected to have been published.The restrictions are expected to be lifted – though mask rules may still remain – and an announcement could come within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.“There frankly...
WORLD
#Uk#British#Nato Russia Council
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson and his band of merry men have humiliated the Queen

For Sue Gray, investigating the seemingly endless parties held in Downing Street during lockdown must be rather like painting the Forth bridge.You may recall that when Boris Johnson set up the inquiry, led initially by the cabinet secretary, Simon Case (until we discovered he was himself a rebellious reveller), it was just a case of a few isolated incidents of small “gatherings”, maybe round a desk at the end of an exhausting day saving the nation, with a few glasses of wine and a socially distanced chat about the latest developments on the vaccine or how to help small...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson bruised in the press following lockdown party apology

A second consecutive day of almost unilaterally negative coverage by the press of Boris Johnson features widespread calls for his resignation after his apology during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).Mr Johnson admitted at the beginning of PMQs he attended a lockdown party in the No 10 garden on 20 May, 2020. He offered an apology but said he thought it classified as a work event and therefore would fall within the rules.In response to repeated calls to resign from members of opposition parties, including Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Johnson asked an official inquiry be allowed to “establish the facts”.Much...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Operation Save Big Dog: Boris Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job

Boris Johnson is drawing up a list of officials to offer resignations over Partygate in a bid to salvage his premiership, The Independent has learned. Dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the prime minister himself, the blueprint includes a drive to work out which heads should roll following the publication of senior official Sue Gray’s findings, as well as highlighting the prime minister’s achievements, according to sources. Officials have also started using the code name, The Independent understands.Dan Rosenfield, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his private secretary and author of the “BYOB” email, are...
U.K.
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Sue Gray ultimately reports to Boris Johnson – why is she investigating him?

Why is someone who ultimately reports to Boris Johnson investigating him? Sue Gray, looking into so-called partygate, is routinely portrayed as a bureaucratic Rottweiler, someone who’d chew Johnson’s knackers off if she found he’d been misbehaving – but is that really true? Or, rather, will the public ever believe it?For all her undoubted personal qualities (and she is a professional), the power dynamic in such a highly charged situation surely cannot be completely discounted. It seems to me that anyone asked to see if there’s anything their boss has done that might end their boss’ career is placed in...
U.K.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.K. ministers are closing ranks around Boris Johnson amid calls for his resignation

LONDON — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country's first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: ‘One rule for us, another rule for them’ will be Boris Johnson’s legacy

It has become the defining theme of Boris Johnson’s misrule: one rule for them, one rule for us. This – let’s call it the Johnson doctrine – looks like the prime minister’s epitaph, with Tory MPs privately saying it’s now a matter of when and not if his party defenestrates him.They know how deep the hole they are in is. They are aware that the mockery of cartoonists, comedians and the creators of Twitter memes has gained traction beyond what’s known as the Westminster village and the wider community of people interested in politics. But will changing the person at...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Cascading revelations of corruption’: How Europe’s media reported on Boris Johnson’s No.10 party

Boris Johnson's political meltdown over lockdown parties in Downing Street has caught the attention of European newspapers – most of which have cast a sceptical eye on the prime minister's response.French-speaking Belgian daily newspaper Le Soir carries a analysis piece branding Mr Johnson's defence of the party "tenuous", stating that had "played the naivety card" to MPs on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Flanders De Standard says the prime minister's argument "convinced few" and says he is gradually becoming a "dead man walking". France's conservative Le Figaro newspaper took the opportunity to play on the revellers' drink of choice, quipping: "If...
EUROPE
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson should be suspended from party if he broke law, Conservative mayor says

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
The Independent

Downing Street insists Boris Johnson has ‘full support’ of cabinet after party apology

Downing Street has insisted that Boris Johnson has the “full support” of his cabinet, despite the long delay on Wednesday before Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss publicly voiced their backing following his dramatic apology over Downing Street parties.Mr Sunak’s absence from the House of Commons for prime minister’s questions sparked speculation in Westminster that he was distancing himself from Mr Johnson, fuelled by the far from full-throated wording of his eventual tweet.Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson today insisted that the prime minister took responsibility for mistakes made by Downing Street over the holding of a “socially distanced drinks” event in the...
POLITICS

