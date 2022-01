If Governor Newsom's new budget is approved, Californians may not see the automatic gas tax hike that was scheduled for this summer, reports Tracy Bloom. While the tax has been designed to rise every year since 2017, the governor's proposal seeks to avoid the adjustment while "backfilling" it to ensure continued investment in transportation projects. According to Gov. Newsom, his proposal would give California "a $523 million dollar gas tax holiday of sorts."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO