ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Murphy issues new public health emergency due to Omicron; mask mandate continues for students

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wbi7_0djQHDyN00

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a new public health emergency that will keep mask mandates mandatory for students for the next 30 days.

WATCH: Tony Caputo asks viewers if they agree with the decision.

DAILY POLL: Is the new public health emergency necessary?

This is the first time the public health emergency has been in place for seven months.

Republicans weighing in on the move as part of their response to the governor's State of the State address say the governor made this decision on his own.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

"In your day-to-day lives, this step won't being really any changes. But it is vital to ensuring our continued and coordinated response so we can move forward and put COVID behind us. A response that keeps our schools, businesses and economy open, and allows us to get back to a real and lasting sense of normal," says Murphy.

"As the pandemic continues to result in record-high cases and hospitalization levels, we hope to work together to do all we can to fight the spread of COVID-19," says Senate President Scutari and Assembly Speaker Coughlin in a recent statement.  "We will consider every option available to protect our communities and support our first responders, frontline workers, and public services."

The state legislature did not hold a vote to extend those executive orders, prompting the governor to issue a state of emergency.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

New Jersey’s school mask mandate may be coming to an end

Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks while in school appears to be in trouble. The state Senate and Assembly are getting ready to extend some of the COVID-19 regulations that the governor asked for. But requiring masks will apparently not be one of them.
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Economy#Omicron#Legislature#Covid#Republicans#Senate#Assembly
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shore News Network

Indoor capacity limits? Total lockdown? Phil Murphy to make COVID-19 announcement Monday

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

New Jersey: Fully Vaxed / Boosted First Lady Tammy Murphy Covid-Positive, After Mixing Households

"The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home." ~ Office of NJ Phil Murphy. This afternoon the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is as of now asymptomatic. Reportedly, the family has just returned from a trip to Costa Rica. The notice states, however, that the infection occurred when a non-family member was recently present in their New Jersey home.
utv44.com

ADPH: New CDC isolation and quarantine guidance does not currently apply to K-12 schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in the United States. All counties in Alabama are already in the high risk category and with students heading back to school after the holidays, there's some confusion about the newly announced quarantine and isolation guidelines from the CDC for the general population. It has been shorted from 10 to five days.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Says Mask Mandate For Schools And Day Care Centers In New Jersey Will Continue ‘At Least For The Foreseeable Future’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Gov. Murphy delivers State of the State address

Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his State of the State address Tuesday. Watch the replay here. Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fourth state of the state address, saying he would declare a public health emergency again in light of COVID-19's omicron variant. The governor spoke remotely in a prerecorded speech for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

New COVID protocols for pre-K-12 RI students, staff begin Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 may not have to quarantine as long, according to new guidance from the R.I. Department of Health. In response to the surge in cases and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Health Department […]
EDUCATION
theridgewoodblog.net

Executive Order No. 281

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy