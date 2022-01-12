Gov. Murphy issues new public health emergency due to Omicron; mask mandate continues for students

Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a new public health emergency that will keep mask mandates mandatory for students for the next 30 days.

This is the first time the public health emergency has been in place for seven months.

Republicans weighing in on the move as part of their response to the governor's State of the State address say the governor made this decision on his own.

"In your day-to-day lives, this step won't being really any changes. But it is vital to ensuring our continued and coordinated response so we can move forward and put COVID behind us. A response that keeps our schools, businesses and economy open, and allows us to get back to a real and lasting sense of normal," says Murphy.

"As the pandemic continues to result in record-high cases and hospitalization levels, we hope to work together to do all we can to fight the spread of COVID-19," says Senate President Scutari and Assembly Speaker Coughlin in a recent statement. "We will consider every option available to protect our communities and support our first responders, frontline workers, and public services."

The state legislature did not hold a vote to extend those executive orders, prompting the governor to issue a state of emergency.