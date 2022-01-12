ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

King of Prussia-Based Qlik Confidentially Registers Intention to Once Again Go Public

By Mark Hostutler
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Qlik, the King of Prussia-based data analytics company that does business in more than 100 countries, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

delco.today

ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Asset management firm TPG prices IPO at $29.50

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has priced its IPO of 33.9M shares of Class A common stock at $29.50/share, including 28,310,194 shares being offered by the Company and 5,589,806 by an existing investor. Nasdaq trading will commence on January 13, 2022. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.39M shares. TPG intends to use approx....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
siliconangle.com

Data analytics giant Qlik confidentially files for initial public offering

Qlik, one of the industry’s top makers of business intelligence software, today said that it has filed confidentially for an initial public offering. The move puts Qlik, officially QlikTech International AB, on a path to return to public markets about five years after being taken private by Thoma Bravo. Before the acquisition, the software maker traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
BUSINESS
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia-Based Waste Management Company Wins 2021 SEAL Award for Environmental Sustainability

King of Prussia-based Clean Earth LLC was recently named the winner of the 2021 Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership (SEAL) Business Sustainability Awards for its Fullcircle program. The company is a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, writes Jay Cooney for Clean Earth Inc. The 2021 SEAL...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MarketWatch

Rhodium Enterprises sets IPO terms, valuing the bitcoin miner at up to $1.7 billion

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...
STOCKS
pennbizreport.com

King of Prussia cell, gene therapy company receives $350M investment

SK, a South Korean investment holding company, recently invested $350 million in equity financing in King of Prussia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM). Financing will be used to create the world’s largest end-to-end cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. CBM will enhance its pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing capabilities with automation and infrastructure.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice of Intent to Dissolve This publication will serve as

Notice of Intent to Dissolve This publication will serve as certification that the request for publication of a notice of intent to voluntarily dissolve T&W Barlow Enterprise, Inc. effective the date of filing this notice and payment therefor has been made as required pursuant to O.C.G.A. $14-2-1403.1. 907-57960 1/5 12 2021.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF reportedly buys 6.93M shares of SPAC merging with Circle

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has reportedly purchased 6.93 million shares of the special purchase acquisition company, or SPAC, that is merging with Circle, for $70.6 million through the company’s ARK Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF). This purchase would represent a new position for the ETF, according to MarketWatch. Ark...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

TPG Sees Shares Surge on First Trading Day

TPG’s shares have jumped in their first day of trading, the Financial Times reported Thursday (Jan. 13). The private equity group, co-founded by billionaires David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, has become the newest company to capitalize on rising values, tapping public markets to finance growth. TPG opened at $33...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Done Deals: Tecovas Grabs $56 Million in Series C Funding + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 13, 2022: Tecovas has secured $56 million in Series C funding, bringing the brand’s total lifetime equity funding to approximately $120 million. The Series C was led by Elephant, which also led Austin-based western footwear, apparel, and accessories brand’s Series A and Series B, and joined by new and existing investors, including Access Capital, Seamless Capital, and Kemmons Wilson Companies. “Our goal at Tecovas is to build the most welcoming brand in western,” said Paul...
BUSINESS
