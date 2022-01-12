King of Prussia-Based Qlik Confidentially Registers Intention to Once Again Go Public

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.
Jan. 13, 2022: Tecovas has secured $56 million in Series C funding, bringing the brand’s total lifetime equity funding to approximately $120 million. The Series C was led by Elephant, which also led Austin-based western footwear, apparel, and accessories brand’s Series A and Series B, and joined by new and existing investors, including Access Capital, Seamless Capital, and Kemmons Wilson Companies. “Our goal at Tecovas is to build the most welcoming brand in western,” said Paul...
Comments / 0