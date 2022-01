Phoenix has taken some losses lately to the likes of the Warriors, Grizzlies, Celtics and Heat, but this is still the top team in the league. The Suns have won four of their last five, beating the Hornets, Pelicans, Clippers and Raptors. Devin Booker is averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Chris Paul continues to perform his wizardry with averages of 14.0 points and 10.1 assists. The veteran point guard had 15 points, 12 assists and five steals in a 99-95 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO