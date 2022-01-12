ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

PA Headlines: Helicopter Crashes, Legislators Keep Spending Secret

By WKOK Staff
 2 days ago

PA Headlines 1/12/22 WKOK’ PA Headlines is a compilation of headlines from around the state. UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… pilot crash-landed a medical helicopter Tuesday without loss of life in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, somehow avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the...

PA Headlines: Red Raiders to Return, Redistrict Lines Pass PA House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts passed the state House on Wednesday with a partisan vote that signaled lawmakers face more redistricting work ahead. Two suburban Philadelphia Republicans joined every Democrat in voting against the proposal that would reshuffle the state to take into account 2020 census results that dropped the state’s congressional delegation from 18 members to 17. York County Rep. Seth Grove, the Republican chair of the State Government Committee who sponsored the proposal, called it “a historic departure from the way this body has operated in the past” because it was based on a submission from a volunteer map drawer outside state government.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Maryland State
Pennsylvania Government
Philadelphia, PA
PA Headlines: Deer Found in Car, Redistricting Sows Uncertainty

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… Police officers were surprised when they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Newberry Township, York County on Thursday, Jan. 6. According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Newberry Township Police officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Old Trail Road and Old York Road around midnight on Jan. 6. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence when the officers noticed a live animal in the back of the vehicle. The driver and passenger told officers that they had struck the deer with the vehicle before placing it in the hatchback of the car. However, after a short time, they realized that the deer was still alive, but continued to drive. The officers had the passenger, a 21-year old man from York Haven, release the live deer from the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of the DUI investigation. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is also assisting with this incident.
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PA Headlines: Gov Candidates Prepping, Issuing Statements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… David McCormick has resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates said Monday, as McCormick moves closer to declaring his candidacy for U.S. Senate in his native Pennsylvania. McCormick has yet to officially declare his candidacy, although he has aired at least two TV commercials across Pennsylvania, bought a house in Pittsburgh and held closed-door meetings with party brass and donors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lawrence Moves Legislation to Save Chester Water Authority

HARRISBURG, PA — Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved legislation introduced by Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster) that would halt the proposed sale of Chester Water Authority (CWA). Lawrence’s amendment, offered on House Bill 527, passed the House with a broad 177-24 bipartisan majority. “This proposal...
CHESTER, PA
Spotlight: PA House Expected to Vote on Proposed Map Soon

HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA is reporting… The state House is expected to vote on a proposed congressional map this week, as spring primary deadlines and a lawsuit that asks Pennsylvania’s highest court to take over the highly consequential process loom large. The panel’s chair, Rep. Seth Grove...
HARRISBURG, PA
Shapiro Endorses Western PA Legislator For Lt. Governor

Presumed Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro went to McKeesport today, the hometown of Austin Davis, and endorsed Davis in the upcoming race for Lt. Governor. Davis, 32, is in his third term as a state representative. In addition to McKeesport, his district includes other steel towns along the Monongahela River.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How to Weigh in on PA’s New Legislative Map

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania redistricting panel wants to hear from the public about its proposed state House and Senate maps. The maps were created by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-person panel composed of the top leaders from the General Assembly and an independent chair. The public can provide...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Maddock Among GOP Members Accused Of Posing As Fake Electors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. Among the 16 GOP members is Meshawn Maddock, who...
MICHIGAN STATE

