Chance of weekend snow, ice for Athens, NE Ga

Meteorologist Kirk Mellish (Craig Carden)

Forecasters say Athens and north Georgia could see accumulating snow on Sunday, but they also say the prospects for wintry precipitation could change between now and then.

From Kirk Mellish, WSB Radio...

It would be scientifically unsound to show any kind of snow/sleet/ICE/Rain map this far out, in another 48 hours forecasters should have a better idea and can issue some early guesstimates.

Those who have been reading my blog posts from before Christmas know the signal has been around for a long time. Now there is energy in sight (still out in the Pacific Ocean) but there is NO surface low pressure storm to track YET. As of now that is just a figment of the imagination of numerical equations so to speak.

However, there is strong agreement across all global models of some sort of system developing from that North Pacific energy as well as energy out of Alaska merging and moving it SOMEWHERE across the Southeast and East Coast late this weekend. While it does NOT guarantee anything I must say it’s really the strongest multi-model agreement on a possible winter low forming that I’ve seen in many years.

It looks good on paper-digital (for now anyway) that there will be snow/sleet of some UNKNOWN amount and location, just can’t say where or how much or exactly when or where it will just be rain at this distance. FACT. Facts are stubborn things.

IF, IF we take the model consensus at face value then it is a legit threat for much of North Georgia and adjacent states with a hybrid Miller A-B system.

But in the days ahead that consensus on the models could and likely will change in some way or another.

