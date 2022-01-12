ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Auto sales trends explained in 8 charts

Cover picture for the articleIn a chaotic year when demand for new vehicles greatly outstripped supply, some automakers had plenty to crow about...

AFP

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year. It "100 percent is a new trend," which is unlikely to end soon, said Aurelien Guillaud, owner of Arlington Auto Group (AAG), a car dealership based in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, there has been an influx of demand for used cars, he said.
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

NADA Issues Analysis of 2021 Auto Sales, 2022 Sales Forecast

NADA – The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) issued its analysis of 2021 U.S. auto sales and the economy. “The major theme for new-vehicle sales in 2021 was constrained inventory,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “The coronavirus pandemic and resulting microchip shortage and production cuts significantly constrained new-car and truck inventory at dealerships across the country. Constraints further led to suppressed new-vehicle sales, as well as used-vehicle inventory shortages and increased vehicle prices.”
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race

For more than a decade, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus have battled for the U.S. luxury sales crown. And for 2021, BMW won for the third time in a row. Mercedes held the title for the three years prior — and so on back to 2010 when Lexus triumphed. But...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

December Auto Sales Slip

December usually marks a blowout sales month in the automotive industry, but December represented the steepest year-over-year sales decline of the year in 2021. LMC Automotive registered the decline at 27%, with the seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 12.4 million closing in on 2021’s low mark of 12.38 million in September.
RETAIL
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday. In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added. Automobile sales in Turkey have declined...
SMALL BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toyota tops GM in U.S. sales for first time ever — but there’s a catch

On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourthquarter and full-year new car sales results and, as many analysts predicted, Toyota outsold GM in both categories. GM has been the market leader since the Great Depression, according to Automotive News. GM reported its fourth-quarter sales plummeted 43% to 440,745 vehicles sold...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind new U.S. leader Toyota...
DETROIT, MI
pymnts

Edmunds: Q4 Monthly Car Payments Expected to Break Records

The average monthly payment for new vehicles is expected to jump to $636 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $614 in the third quarter of the year and $581 in the last three months of 2020, according to car shopping experts at Edmunds. Used car shoppers weren’t spared...
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Toyota tops in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor sold more cars and trucks last year in the United States than General Motors, the first year in recorded history that a foreign automaker has outsold American manufacturers. GM, Ford Motor and other U.S. automakers produced and sold fewer cars than they were hoping to in 2021 because...
