IP68 fans for tough environments

By Steve Bush
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistributor New Yorker Electronics is stocking IP68-rated cooling fans from Orion Fans’ Harsh Environment AC and DC Fan Series. “Offered in a variety of frame sizes, the IP68 rating ensures that the motor has complete protection from dust and...

