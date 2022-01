Without video evidence, it is unlikely we would have ever heard of George Floyd or witnessed the prosecution of his killer, a Minneapolis police officer. The recording of Floyd’s killing echoed the documentation in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, two Black men who were killed at the hands of police. The circulation of such videos – witness cellphones, dashcams and police body-worn cameras, have helped awaken a protest movement centered on police accountability and systemic racism in the United States.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO