ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rebel Tory MP has whip removed for voting with Labour on energy bills

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwgdY_0djQFNRX00

Boris Johnson has seen his parliamentary majority reduced after the Conservatives removed the party whip from a backbencher who voted with Labour over the cost of living crisis.

Anne Marie Morris will now sit in the Commons as an independent after she voted for Labour’s opposition day motion proposing a VAT cut on energy bills on Tuesday.

“It is deeply disappointing to have had the whip removed by the government – especially on a matter of simply standing up for what I believed to be the best interests of my constituents,” Mr Morris said on Wednesday.

The MP for Newton Abbot added: “I believe removing VAT is the right thing to do and I won’t apologise for supporting measures that would help my hard-working constituents at a time when the cost of living is rising.”

A group of 20 Tories have already called for VAT to be cut from fuel bills, but the government said it could not allow a Tory MP to vote for a motion letting Labour seize control of the Commons order paper.

“This motion was clearly put forward to seize control of parliament business, which we cannot accept,” a government official told Politico .

It is the second time that Ms Morris has had the Tory whip removed. She was briefly suspended in 2017 for using the phrase a “real n***** in the woodpile” at a meeting about Brexit, but had the whip restored after for “using such inappropriate and offensive language”.

Ms Morris said she would remain “strongly committed to Conservative principles” but would vote on the issues of the day “in the best interests of my constituents”.

The rebel MP added: “I’m afraid I believe that any disagreement over parliamentary procedure will always come second to standing up for the best interests of my constituents.”

Last week a group of 20 Tory MPs and peers penned an open letter asking the chancellor Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT and green levies on rapidly-rising energy bills.

Jake Berry, leader of the Northern Research Group (NRG), said on Wednesday he wanted the government to freeze council tax and take the poorest households out of the coming 1.25 per cent national insurance tax rise, as well as ditching green levies.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a windfall tax on oil and gas profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.

Unions, charities and green groups have also urged the government to impose a levy on North Sea giants. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady told The Independent : “Using a windfall tax on profits would help address the cost-of-living crisis and alleviate domestic gas bills.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Red Wall’ Tories tell Boris Johnson to act on cost-of-living crisis or ‘end up out of power’

Tory MPs in ‘Red Wall’ seats are telling a beleaguered Boris Johnson to act on the cost-of-living crisis or “end up out of power”, in a new challenge to his authority.The Northern Research Group of 70 MPs is warning that voters who put the prime minister in No 10 that they will “lose trust in us” unless taxes and fuel bills are slashed.Jake Berry, the group’s founder – and formerly a close ally of Mr Johnson – pointed to the way Labour lost seats across the North and Midlands at the 2019 general election, because it didn’t “understand” voters.And he...
POLITICS
BBC

Devon MP has whip withdrawn over support for VAT cut

The Tories have removed the whip from Anne Marie Morris after she rebelled to support a move to cut VAT on energy bills. The MP for Newton Abbot in Devon said she was "disappointed" by the decision, but insisted she would not apologise for supporting efforts to address the rising cost of living.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour motion to cut VAT on energy bills defeated in Commons

A Labour motion seeking to force a cut in VAT on energy bills amid concerns over a looming cost-of-living crisis has been defeated in the Commons by Tory MPs.MPs voted by 319 to 229 — a majority of 90 — against the proposal, with Anne Marie Morris the only Conservative MP to rebel and support the measure.If the motion had passed the Commons it would have forced government ministers to guarantee time for legislation on a VAT cut to energy bills ahead of an expected hike this spring.Labour has previously said it would tax North Sea oil and gas companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Labour lays down plans to reduce energy bills

The opposition slammed what it called “a decade of failure on British energy” and accused the Conservatives of 10 years of “dither, delay and poor planning” on Britain’s energy sector. Labour has called for a windfall tax on north sea oil and gas producers to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour calls for North Sea windfall tax to rein in soaring energy bills

Labour has called for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas to help cushion the impact of an expected £600 rise in household energy bills this spring.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced measures which would save most households £200 and protect the poorest almost entirely from the financial hit forecast when the energy price cap is reviewed in April.Energy sector analysts expect the review to result in a leap in the average annual bill for gas and electricity from £1,277 to around £1,865, adding to a cost-of-living crisis caused by 5 per cent inflation and a looming hike...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Labour Unions#Tories#Tax Levy#Conservatives#Commons#Politico
BBC

Labour urges energy firm tax hike to help cut household bills

Labour has called for a windfall tax on North Sea gas and oil producers to help limit the expected rise in household gas and electricity bills by £200. The party says its £6.6bn plan would also remove VAT on domestic energy costs for a year and increase the warm homes discount for poorer households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

PMQs: Labour's Angela Rayner steps up call for 5% energy bill VAT cut

Labour has stepped up its call for the 5% VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped, demanding "serious solutions" for the rising cost of living. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the party's deputy leader Angela Rayner said working families were "picking up the tab" for Boris Johnson's "incompetence" over the issue.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Southampton Test Labour MP Alan Whitehead to step down

Southampton Test MP Alan Whitehead has announced that his is standing down at the next election. Mr Whitehead, 71, has held the constituency for Labour since 1997, winning a majority of 6,213 in the 2019 general election. He is shadow energy minister and one of only two Labour MPs in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If MPs are too hesitant to topple Boris Johnson, the money men might instead

If Boris Johnson is a “dead man walking”, as one of his detractors put it yesterday, the question now is how long he spends on death row.Despite the prime minister’s abject – though carefully-worded – apology, Westminster is febrile. Conservative MPs are openly debating how long he’s got, and one Tory insider told me “the vultures are circling” in the tea rooms. Contenders in a now hotly-anticipated leadership contest are said to be counting and corralling.But though many Tory MPs seem to believe the events of the last few weeks have sentenced the prime minister to political death, it’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Folded arms and muted support as Boris Johnson attempts to explain party claims

With arms folded and 1,000-yard stares from some, the Conservative backbenches were muted as Boris Johnson trotted out apology after apology over a “bring your own booze” gathering in No 10’s garden.Mr Johnson had attempted to assert some sort of control over Prime Minister’s Questions from the start by making a statement about the events of May 20, 2020.His bid to pre-empt questions from Sir Keir Starmer was listened to in silence, with opposition heckles shushed by others in the chamber during the almost three-minute statement.What followed was a series of bruising exchanges with Sir Keir as the Labour leader...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
cuereport.com

UK: Boris Johnson dismisses Tory’s request to cut VAT on energy bills

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has reportedly knocked down calls for VAT to be completely removed from household energy bills, calling the move a brutal instrument. According to reports, the PM stated that ministers have so far not ruled out providing additional support to households that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Record 70% of voters tell Boris Johnson to quit as No 10 parties scandal grows with apology to Palace

Voters are deserting Boris Johnson over the scandal of No 10 parties, with 70 per cent calling for him to quit and almost as many dismissing his Commons apology as bogus, an exclusive survey for The Independent reveals.The rejection is revealed amid criticism of the prime minister for failing to say sorry personally to the Queen for parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.Instead, an apology was delivered by a member of staff in a telephone call – as Mr Johnson remained in his Downing Street flat, despite the extraordinary new evidence...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy