ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Work from home guidelines UK: Current government advice explained

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ5mU_0djQFJud00

Boris Johnson ’s government has implemented its “ Plan B ” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic , bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.

The new strain drove soaring infection rates over Christmas and the New Year, with the UK hitting a pandemic high of 218,724 cases in one day on 4 January, according to the UK Health Security Agency .

London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the capital before Christmas while NHS England announced a return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident, meaning that the health service’s response will be coordinated as a national effort, rather than led by individual trusts.

As a result, face masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, an NHS Covid Pass is required for entry to crowded venues and booster vaccines are gradually being made available to all adults, not just the elderly and vulnerable.

But perhaps the most significant new measure for many is the return of the order to work from home.

Experts on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) had been calling for the measure since at least last week while others have been recommending it since as long ago as October.

Taking time out from his schedule of firefighting Tory scandals over second jobs and illicit Downing Street parties - and his wife going into labour for the second time - Mr Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday 8 December: “We will reintroduce the guidance to work from home.

“From Monday you should work from home if you can. Go to work if you must but work from home if you can. I know this will be hard for many people but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.”

This will be the case for at least six weeks but the state of play will be reviewed on Wednesday 26 January 2022, according to health secretary Sajid Javid , although it is feared the present restrictions could still be extended or even replaced by more severe “Plan C” measures if Covid-19 once more runs rampant and the high rate of infections beings to translate into an unmanageable level of hospitalisation.

Mr Johnson struck a cautious note during his press conference announcing the work-from-home guidance and said: “We can’t yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants.

“So while the picture may get better, and I sincerely hope that it will, we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a big rise in hospitalisations and therefore, sadly, in deaths.

“That’s why it is now the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England while continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the devolved administrations, so we slow the spread of the virus, buy ourselves the time to get yet more boosters into arms, especially in the older and more vulnerable people.”

The decision was not taken lightly as the adverse impacts of the policy on the mental health and wellbeing of individuals is well documented, as is its detrimental effect on businesses, particularly office-adjacent services like cafes, restaurants, pubs, dry cleaners and gyms.

Many offices around the country have welcomed staff back to their desks for around two-to-three days per week since the easing of restrictions on 19 July - once known as “Freedom Day” - and the reversal will come as a blow to many people who were delighted to be reunited with their colleagues in person after a year of Zoom meetings and Slack messages conducted in isolation from spare rooms and kitchen tables.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Health bosses deny imposing ‘swingeing’ cuts in children’s beds

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have rejected claims they have imposed “swingeing” cuts in the number of beds for children.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insisted that Labour’s claim of a 40% cut in paediatric beds over the last decade was “clearly wrong”.Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused the board of inflicting a “hammer blow to paediatric care” at the Royal Hospital for Children, saying the average number of available, staffed, paediatric beds fell from 200 in 2011-12 to 120 in 2020-2021.But a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “The actual figures for average staffed available beds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Uk#Omicron#Covid#Nhs England#Nhs Covid Pass
The Independent

NHS leaders accused of ‘bullying’ hospitals into silence over scale of Covid crisis

NHS leaders have been accused of downplaying the impact of the Covid crisis and putting hospitals under scrutiny for declaring critical incidents and postponing surgeries.A leaked email urges hospitals to use the “correct terminology” and make NHS leaders aware when declaring their status. Sources said the message was a “thinly veiled threat” and that there was “subtle pressure” amid the rapid spread of Omicron.At least 24 trusts have declared critical incidents this week, including one in Northamptonshire on Friday afternoon, while new figures show a 59 per cent rise in staff absences in just seven days.Trusts in London were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Guardian

UK must be poised to introduce swift Covid curbs, says NHS leader

Boris Johnson must be ready to restrict social mixing to stop hospitals being overwhelmed by an Omicron-driven surge in Covid cases, a senior NHS leader has said. The rapid spread of the new variant means the prime minister may have to introduce “tighter restrictions, at real speed” to reduce the number of people falling ill with Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital ‘could lose up to 1,000 workers as jabs made mandatory for NHS staff’

A London hospital could lose 1,000 staff members if they do not get vaccinated, its chief executive has acknowledged after a doctor challenged the Health Secretary about rules on mandatory jabs for NHS workers.Head of King’s College Hospital (KCH) Dr Clive Kay accepted he was “worried” as around 10% of approximately 14,000 workers  at the hospital are yet to receive a first dose.Dr Kay said his job was to “encourage staff to get vaccinated” after Sajid Javid was questioned by Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the ICU ward, during a visit to the hospital.The consultant had told the Health...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Boris Johnson to chair council of UK’s devolved administration leaders

The Prime Minister will chair a council made up of leaders from the devolved governments, as part of a new structure designed to improve relations between administrations around the UK.The UK Government’s review of relations with the Northern Ireland Executive, Scottish Government and Welsh Government has led to a new three-tier system which brings together ministers from around the UK.Michael Gove says all four administrations have agreed to the rules, which are aimed at avoiding disputes and resolving them when they occur.A team of civil servants seconded from the four administrations will form a secretariat for the new council.Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Fuel, food, housing costs to 'squeeze' British, says think tank

Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a UK think tank, has warned. The foundation has projected that the British public will face higher energy bills, stagnant wages and increased taxes in 2022, which could cost an additional 1,200 pounds per family.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Johnson faces Tory calls to quit over ‘bring your own booze’ event in lockdown

Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.The Prime Minister insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.But in a sign of mounting Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for him to quit while another MP branded the Prime Minister a “dead man walking”.In the Commons Mr Johnson said that...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

UK government seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans against a worst-case scenario of 25% staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. With daily infection numbers at a record high and people who test positive required to self-isolate for at least seven days, the government expects businesses and public services to face disruption in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy