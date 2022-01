It seems that the California Public Utilities Commission wants to tax homeowners for making use of the sun’s existence. I wrote about this last month, noting that the state’s $8 per kilowatt solar tax would punish homeowners for using clean energy, but I’m just a girl living far away in Louisiana whose voice probably doesn’t matter to the State of California. However, Tesla and Elon Musk both have a much more powerful voice and both are using it to support California homeowners who use solar power.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO