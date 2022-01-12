Keep weather gear handy for Thursday with rain, snow showers possible

PITTSBURGH — You may need the umbrella after lunch Thursday. A few rain or snow showers will develop before sunset but temperatures will be above freezing so no widespread travel problems are expected.

Colder air settles in Friday and high temperatures will struggle to get back above freezing. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the low teens, and that cold air could set the stage for some weekend snow.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Severe Weather Team 11 is watching a system that could bring accumulating snow to the area starting Sunday. The storm track will eventually determine where heavy, wet snow falls or, where there could be a wintry mix. Stay with our team of meteorologists as we update the latest forecast track and timing.

©2021 Cox Media Group