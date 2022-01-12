ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

By Martin Dale
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

‘To The Bright Side’ Looks Unlike Other Chinese Animated Features

China’s homegrown cg films, many of which remix mythology into action-heavy fantasy, are a growing force at the domestic box office. But the country’s feature animation industry is also maturing in another way: in terms of styles, stories, and formats, it is increasingly diverse. Take To the Bright...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

How Do Voters Define ‘Best’ in Diverse Animated Feature Category

In most Oscar categories, it’s clear what “best” means. Not so the annual animated feature race, in which the ballot presents perhaps the greatest range of any category every year — certainly, in terms of budget, subject matter, artistic style and formal innovation. Where else can you see a pair of superhero movies competing against an ultra-personal Japanese anime and stop-motion Wes Anderson movie, to use 2018 as an example?
MOVIES
kdhx.org

‘Delta Space Mission’ introduces first Romanian animated feature

Fans of new, unique offerings have a treat in store with the 1984 “Delta Space Mission,” the first animated feature film from Romania. Directors Mircea Toia and Calin Cazan present a fast-moving science fiction story with a wonderful sound mix interpreting flamboyant compositions. Restored from the camera negative, the geometric objects and multi-colored characters appear to be from another era.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Besson
commonwealthmagazine.org

Trauma brought to life in powerful Globe essay

THE STORY COMES crashing in with all the page-turning drama of a gripping work of fiction. An opening scene of the 15-year-old protagonist pointing a gun to his mother’s face. A rewinding of the story to a scene of him as a boy of 6 or 7 holding a brick menacingly over another boy’s head after first having pegged him in the leg with it. Years later, he’s a hardened street player, meting out violence or the threat of it without a second thought, nearly dying himself with a bullet in his neck, but pulling through only to go on to catch a 15-year federal prison sentence, where he now spends days writing, trying to make sense of who he is, a dangerous felon who once gave himself the moniker “Death.”
BOSTON, MA
wwno.org

'Fiona and Jane' is a life-sized story of true friendship

So many of us are thrown into friendships through sheer circumstance when we're children — proximity at school, parental friendships, a shared difference or minority identity — but as we grow older and begin to make our own choices about where we'll live, what we'll do with our time and who we'll spend it with, we lose touch. We drift, or we stop liking each other, or we get busy and forgetful.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
seattlepi.com

Spain’s Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures Boards Uruguayan Soccer Drama, ‘The Signing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish sales agent Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures has boarded Diego “Parker” Fernández’s upcoming soccer drama, “The Signing” (“El Fichaje”). His latest narrative feature, “The Broken Glass Theory,” represented Uruguay at the Oscars’ international feature category and has been a local smash hit, bowing in Uruguay just a month after the theaters reopened post-lockdown. “It played for 14 weeks, more than what we expected, and I heard that some people went to see it more than once,” said Fernandez.
SOCCER
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Motion Capture#Documentary#Video Game#Cgi#French#Program33#Gauls#Romans#Pbs#Catholic#Church
seattlepi.com

Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Four Filmmakers for 2022 Program

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of the four filmmakers who have been selected to participate in this year’s edition. Selected fellows for the 13th edition of the program are Lin Que Ayoung, an award-winning writer, director and producer who started her career as a hip-hop performer and lyricist; Pepi Ginsberg, a filmmaker and musician who’s penned, directed and produced several shorts including “Miss America”; Bianca Di Marco, whose latest short “Threads of Desire” was awarded a Graduate King & Wasserman award; and Lucia Robinson, who is working with The Vespucci Group which has Ramin Bahrani’s documentary “2nd Chance” screening at Sundance next week.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Screenplays’ Paths to Awards Glory Are Rarely Linear

A blank space. The great abyss. The abject horror of staring down an empty page waiting to be filled. This is the fright experienced by writers — whether seasoned or beginners — tasked with the role of mapping out a story, a plot, a screenplay. A professional scribe understands that writing, while in turns exhilarating and cathartic, is in equal parts draining, discouraging and sometimes plain maddening. This is the process. It is how screenplays are built, one sentence after the next, words typed and then deleted, entire pages and acts scrapped. Hunks of dialogue landing on the cutting room floor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Sundance-Bound ‘A Love Song’ With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Lunana, A Yak in The Classroom”) has scooped world sales rights to Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song” which is set to world premiere at Sundance and has also been selected for the Berlinale Panorama section. “A Love Song” stars Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone”) and Wes Studi (“The Last of the Mohicans”) who won the Academy Honorary Award in 2020. Penned and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, “A Love Song” unfolds at an idyllic campsite in the Colorado Mountains, where a woman, Faye, spends her days listening to birds, catching crawfish from the lake, and scanning her old radio for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

Golden Globes: ‘Encanto’ Named Best Animated Feature At Untelevised Ceremony

The 79th Golden Globes were held last night without fanfare, celebs, or a red carpet. Left without a broadcaster after a string of controversies, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association quietly announced the winners on Twitter. In recent years, the Globes have been slightly more willing than the Oscars to look...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francois Ozon’s Fassbinder Adaptation ‘Peter von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Fest

Francois Ozon’s Peter von Kant, a free adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 masterpiece The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, will open the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Ozon’s adaptation gender-flips the lead role, turning Petra into Peter, played here by Inglourious Basterds actor Denis Menochet. Isabelle Adjani and Fassbinder regular Hanna Schygulla co-star. The film marks a double return for Ozon. The French director’s 2000 drama Water Drops on Burning Rocks, another Fassbinder adaptation, was his first to screen in Berlin. Peter von Kant will mark his sixth Berlinale appearance. In 2019, Ozon won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy