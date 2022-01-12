ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Audi want to ‘surprise’ motorsport as F1 rumours swirl

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VTJf_0djQDRen00

Audi are out to “surprise” with their plans in motorsport but have insisted they remain focussed on the Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans as rumours swirl over a possible entry on to the Formula 1 grid.

The German manufacturer has been widely tipped to join F1 at the change of engine regulations before the 2026 season, either as a constructor outright or an engine supplier.

The Bavaria-based subsidiary of the Volkswagen group has been connected with a buyout of Mercedes, and Sport1 has said that Audi remain interested in a stake.

Oliver Hoffmann, Audi’s Chief Development Officer, did not directly deny Audi’s F1 plans, but claimed their attention remains fixed on more immediate projects, like the ongoing Dakar Rally, and next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We want to surprise with our motorsport projects,” said Hoffmann, quoted by Sport1 .

“The Dakar [Rally] makes sense for us as a brand because of the innovative and progressive drive concept. We drive long distances through the desert with electric motors and an energy converter (two-litre four-cylinder turbo from DTM).

“From 2023 we will also be competing again at Le Mans. We will see what else comes in the future.

“The FIA â€‹â€‹made a few good decisions regarding the future of Formula 1, and last season was also very interesting. But now we are initially focusing on the Dakar and Le Mans.”

Audi drivers Mattias Ekstrom and Carlos Sainz have each taken a stage victory at the rally raid event in Saudi Arabia.

Italian manufacturer Maserati confirmed its intention to return to top-level motorsport with the launch of a Fomula E team ahead of the 2023 season.

It will be the first Italian-operated team in the fast-growing series.

