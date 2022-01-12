The 2023 BMW iX M60 is a faster, high performance version of the electric SUV

KELLEY BLUE BOOK

The 2022 BMX iX is BMW’s new “technology flagship.” It’s an all-electric SUV with plenty of room for five adults, built from sustainable materials and pioneering low-impact construction practices. It’s good for more than 300 miles of driving range on a charge. It’s also no slouch, with 516 horsepower and a 4.4-second 0-to-60 mph time.

But it’s now the slow brother.

BMW (XE:BMW) is showing off its quicker, more energetic sibling. The 2023 BMW iX M60 makes that same sprint to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. It will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June, with an MSRP of $105,100 plus a $995 destination and handling fee.

The details:

It’s a bit of a mouthful, a third of the alphabet, and a run through the numbers, but much of what you need to know about the 2023 BMW iX M60 is right there in the name. In its unique lexicon, BMW calls it “the best of three worlds: i, X, and M.”

The i, in BMW’s system, means fully electric. The iX M60 gets 280 miles of driving from its 106.3 kWh battery. BMW says the system can charge from 10% to 80% of capacity in just 35 minutes with the appropriate DC fast charger.

X means all-wheel drive, courtesy of a pair of fifth-generation electric motors, one per axle.

And M means it’s been reworked by BMW’s high-performance M division. They’ve boosted output to 610 horsepower. They’ve also added launch control, though BMW notes that “acceleration remains almost constant up to the electronically-limited maximum speed of 155 mph.”

An M-calibrated adaptive dual-axle air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers helps keep it stable in the corners. Ride height is adjustable via a button on the dash, and BMW promises that the air suspension “ensures the optimum vehicle height at any speed, regardless of the load.”

Visually, the M60 can be distinguished from the standard iX by M badges in a new high-gloss black and titanium bronze finish and blue-painted brake calipers. Optional 22-inch wheels carry the titanium bronze theme further.

Inside, BMW’s Natural Interaction system allows speech and gesture control of climate and entertainment functions. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is standard, as are ventilated front seats. Heating, however, happens in an entirely new fashion. An available Radiant Heating Package, BMW explains, “warms the seats, steering wheel, and armrests and features innovative radiant heating of the door panels and dashboard to surround the occupants in warmth in cold weather.”

BMW builds both versions of the iX with an eye toward a more sustainable automotive industry. Designers used recycled materials throughout but also worked to make them easily recyclable at the end of the car’s service.

The factory where BMW builds the iX draws its power from a nearby hydroelectric dam. Even the rare earth minerals used in the batteries and motors are sourced from mines that have joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, which seeks to protect the human rights of mine workers and the cultural heritage of the communities where mines are located.

