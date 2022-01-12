ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan accused of attacking another refugee at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
TRENTON - An Afghan refugee is accused of attacking another resident during prayers at a camp for evacuees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Khan Wali Rahmani allegedly assaulted the victim on Dec. 14 after a series of incidents at the complex known as Liberty Village, according to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint.

The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. at the camp, which is intended to hold at least 11,,000 people airlifted from Afghanistan after that country's fall to the Taliban in August.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the incident observed Rahmani to be "segregated" with a two-foot metal pole nearby, the affidavit says.

Base security alleged Rahmani, 31, used the pole to hit a man in the back of the head as the victim was kneeling during prayers.

The man reportedly lost consciousness briefly, and later received seven stitches from base medical personnel.

The victim said through an interpreter that Rahmani had twice accused the man of staring at him during an earlier prayer service.

He alleged Rahmani made the same complaint that evening at a dining hall and that the two men had a physical confrontation in a residence tent. In that incident, Rahmani allegedly kicked the victim and the man punched him twice in the chest in self defense, the affidavit says.

It says the victim had joined a group of men for prayers in a nearby tent when the assault allegedly occurred.

In a separate interview with law enforcement officers, Rahmani acknowledged verbally confronting the victim over his belief that he was being stared at.

Rahmani denied kicking the man in the residence tent, but said he had been assaulted by the victim before bystanders separated them, according to the affidavit.

Rahmani said he took a metal pole from an empty bed that had loose parts, and claimed he struck the victim in self defense during prayers.

"I feel regret," Rahmani said, according to the affidavit.

"I wish this wouldn't have happen. (sic) I truly apologize," he said through an interpreter.

Rahmani was arrested on an assault charge Monday. The charge against him is only an allegation and he has not been convicted in the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Arpert in Trenton ordered Rahmani held without bail, finding he "poses a danger to the community and a risk of flight."

Arpert's detention order did not identify the facility where Rahmani is being held.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Afghan accused of attacking another refugee at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

