Early voting has begun for District 4 residents to decide who will represent them on city council.Making up part of northeast Austin, District 4 has been represented by Council Member Greg Casar since 2014. As he makes a bid for U.S. Congress in District 35, a Special Election is being held for who will take his seat on council. Seven candidates are running for this position. Know before you goEarly voting will run through Jan. 21, although polls will be closed on Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Election Day is Jan. 25. There are three...

