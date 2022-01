RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) has expanded on the information provided Monday at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference regarding the BriLife™ investigational vaccine for COVID-19. Last week, NRx met with experts from the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) to review data and research related to the ability of the BriLife vaccine to induce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant. Based on the preliminary findings, NRx is currently designing a phase 2b/3 study of the BriLife vaccine as a booster to protect against COVID-19 variants of concern including the Omicron variant. Patients in the study will be fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines. It is anticipated that the study will begin in the first quarter of 2021 in Israel and will be expanded in coordination with the health ministries of several countries. The IIBR previously published initial serological findings documenting a neutralizing antibody response against the Delta variant that was comparable to the response against the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus. (JAFFE-HOFFMAN, 2021)

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO