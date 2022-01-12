ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County announces January 17 closures

By The Garden Island
LIHU‘E — In observance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, County of Kaua‘i offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. Closures also include all neighborhood centers, COVID-19 testing at the Lihu‘e Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall, all refuse-transfer stations, the Kekaha...

