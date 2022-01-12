County announces January 17 closures

WAIMEA — Following a Tuesday landslide that isolated several families in Waimea past Menehune Road, the county and community have mobilized to help. “As Menehune Road remains closed, it’s important for us to emphasize that the area is still very dangerous and that rocks are continuing to fall,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement. “For everyone’s safety, please do not go near the area until work is complete and it is deemed safe. We thank all our of partners for working diligently towards opening this road, and we especially thank our residents for your patience and coming together during this difficult time. We also want to give a special mahalo to Hawai‘i Food Bank Kaua‘i Chapter and Waimea High School for assisting in today’s food distribution, along with other community partners who are supporting our emergency response.”

WAIMEA, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO