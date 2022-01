>Humane Society Blocks In-Person Visits for Pet Adoptions. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Officials with the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area say they must close their doors to in-person adoption visits for a while. It's due to the rising number of COVID cases and staffing issues amid more workers becoming infected. While they say they're closing for in-person walkthroughs, the shelter says people can see all their adoptable pets online and get more information on how to adopt on their website as well. They haven't yet set a date as to when they might re-open.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO