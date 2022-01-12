ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: We all deserve a decent place to live

By Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
All Cape Codders deserve a decent place to live

I would like to respond to Norman Holcomb's letter, featured in the Times Ideas & Opinion page on Jan. 5. He asked why should the government support housing, saying, "Is everyone entitled to live where they like, despite their inability to generate sufficient income to support their wishes?"

I am not sure where Mr. Holcomb comes from or if he is a Cape Cod native, but I get a sense that, now that he resides in Yarmouth Port and he's got "his," tough luck if you're priced out of housing as the cost of renting and owning a dwelling on the Cape has spiraled into the stratosphere.

Does he know that, many times, some residents of our communities, even they have lived here for ages, are often displaced from their homes due to rent increases and prohibitively expensive housing? Does he understand that the people who bag his groceries, repair his car, maintain his home and clear his trash need places to live where they work? Is he expecting them to commute from a less pricey town (Is there such a thing in Massachusetts?) and cheerfully do his bidding for a substandard wage?

I came to the Cape from Boston almost 40 years ago, when buying or renting a home was possible with a working-class salary. As luck would have it, I do have a home of my own, and, as a woodworker who builds products that would certainly enhance the value of anyone's home, I truly appreciate the fact that I live here and contribute through taxes to a community of primarily considerate people.

(Gee, if I had to move back to my native neighborhood in Jamaica Plain, you can be sure I'd be priced out of my birthplace.) When one ponders the taxes we spend for defense and the subsidies for big companies, I deem it a small price to pay to give a working stiff a leg up and a halfway decent place to live.

I hope that Mr. Holcomb reconsiders his rather myopic ideas next time the plumber is needed or when he gets his car's oil changed.

Jim O'Brien, Brewster

