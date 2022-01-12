ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Kinston issues mask order for city facilities

By Keith Byers
The Free Press
The Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDKnH_0djQBJ3T00

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy issued a proclamation on Jan. 10 for masks to be used for all visitors who enter city buildings and facilities with new regulations mandated for the Kinston-Lenoir Parks & Recreation Department.

Hardy made the decision based on the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant cases. The mandate is in accordance with the City of Kinston Code of Ordinances, Article IV, Section 2-81 (A-C) and North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 166A, a Local State of Emergency can be declared by the Mayor when necessary in the interest of public health and safety of the citizens of the City of Kinston and thereupon to exercise the powers and duties set for therein to direct and aid in response to, recovery from and mitigation against such emergencies, according to a release from the Office of the Mayor.

Hardy said these are safety precautionary measures and will continue until Feb. 1. General Statues cover implementing emergency operation plans, and to take such further action consistent with the proclamation as necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection within city facilities, the release stated.

The latest peak in positive COVID cases was on Jan. 8 with 29,068 cases reported for that day. Currently, there are 1,905,265 cases in North Carolina, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 17,705 positive cases were reported as of Jan. 11.

The Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department issued a release to go into effect on Jan. 11 concerning the current resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and the health and safety of its participants. The mandates are as follows:

Kinston Community Center and Mock Athletic Skills Facility

  • All staff are required to wear masks at all times.
  • Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility.
  • Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry of the facility.
  • Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-foot distancing cannot be accomplished.
  • Masks are not required while actively using fitness equipment at this time (every other piece of equipment with be blocked off to create a six-foot barrier between users.)

Recreation Centers and Programs (Fairfield, Holloway, Martin C. Freeman, Nature Center, Health and Science Center and all other county facilities and programs)

  • All staff are required to wear masks at all times.
  • Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility.
  • Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry of the facilities
  • Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-foot distancing cannot be accomplished.

Programs

  • Masks are not required while actively participating in programmed recreation activities (basketball, pickleball, volleyball, touch tennis, etc.)
  • While on the bench waiting to play, all players and coaches are required to wear a mask.
  • All spectators and visitors are required to wear a mask when watching recreation programming and the department encourages social distancing during this time.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Kinston issues mask order for city facilities

The Free Press

