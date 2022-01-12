Hoboken, Jersey City developer eyed for Flemington's Liberty Village outlet center project

FLEMINGTON – A potential developer of the Liberty Village property will be holding two public meetings to present plans for the redevelopment of the 23-acre site.

George Vallone, president of Hoboken Brownstone Co., will present the plans at a 7 p.m. in-person meeting Jan. 12 at the Stangl Factory and an online meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

Those who wish to attend the meeting at the Stangl Factory are asked to reserve tickets online at www.libertyvillage.eventbrite.com.

The meetings are organized by the Flemington Community Partnership.

James Coleman, vice president of Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management, which bought Liberty Village in 2019, told the Borough Council on Monday that his company is "very excited" and is "just about to reach a good deal with an accomplished real estate developer."

Coleman said that the potential developer is holding the meetings because "they're looking for community support."

Hoboken Brownstone, formed in 1980, has focused on restoration of urban neighborhoods in Hoboken and Jersey City. According to its website, the company has a "respectful redevelopment style" with a reputation for modern luxury apartments with "historically valuable, classic urban architecture."

Vallone is past president of the New Jersey Builder’s Association and has served as president and board chairman of Our House Inc., a nonprofit group that builds, owns and operates group homes and provides job training for developmentally disabled adults and individuals.

Coleman, who sits on the board of the Flemington Community Partnership, thanked Executive Director Robin Lapidus for her efforts in creating the redevelopment plan.

"It was a complete joy to work with her and her team," he said.

The redevelopment plan for Liberty Village, prepared by the borough's redevelopment committee and the borough planner, envisions "a new diverse residential neighborhood that provides economic support to the borough's downtown, while matching the scale and character of the borough, creating an integrated and cohesive built environment."

The plan calls for "diverse housing opportunities" in both multi-family and/or townhouse units that accommodate a mix of incomes and household sizes.

Though no total number of residential units are specified, the plan recommends that 15% of the rental units be set aside for affordable housing and 20% of the for-sale units be affordable.

The next step in the redevelopment process, which has public hearings at every step, is for the borough to select the developer.

Liberty Village was the nation's first outlet mall. When Liberty Village opened four decades ago in 1981, it enjoyed great success and was expanded in the late 1990s.

Every weekend, especially during the holiday season, the parking lots were filled as shoppers throughout the metropolitan area flocked to Flemington.

But as more retail space was built in Raritan Township and in Central Jersey and as retail patterns changed to online shopping and discount stores, Liberty Village experienced a steady decline.

The 168,836-square-foot shopping center had been owned by the Simon Property Group, one of the nation's largest shopping center developers that also owns the Menlo Park, Rockaway Townsquare and Quakerbridge malls and outlet centers in Tinton Falls and Jackson.

