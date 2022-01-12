Rochester revving up for electric cars? KoGo charging stations proposed. Here's the plan.

ROCHESTER — Victoria Perez has a business vision for electric vehicle charging stations across the state. She's hoping to get started in Rochester, if city boards approve.

Perez, an Exeter resident, and Lloyd Gifford are under contract to buy the property at 0 Farmington Road in Rochester from the estate of Robert Rowe of Hampton.

The proposal for the company called KoGo (short for Kilowatts on the Go) calls for six charging stations with appropriate lighting, much like a gas station, but with electric power stations instead of fuel pumps. Perez said in the future they might add a shelter building, possibly with bathrooms and vending machines.

Perez said the land is a private lot located on Farmington Road near Walmart and Tractor Supply Co. It has no association with The Ridge shopping plaza development, located nearby.

KoGo and was registered with the state of New Hampshire as a limited liability company in October.

Electric vehicle range anxiety

"One of the biggest concerns for owners of electric cars is range anxiety," Perez said. "Will I make it to the next plug? Even with federal incentives to buy them, that concern tops everything."

Perez said she and Gifford started the business after much research into the need for charging stations, working with electric car owners and dealers. The Rochester site, if approved by city boards, will be KoGo's first venture, she said, and they are considering three additional sites.

"I have had a hybrid (vehicle) since 2010, and I have a Tesla on order," Perez said. "It should arrive in time for my birthday (Jan. 15), and I am so excited."

Perez said the six stations are planned to accommodate the different needs of the various models of electric cars. This would differ from a Tesla station, which can only be used by a Tesla car.

"A 15-30 minutes charge will get them another 60-80 miles, and that's usually enough," she said. "Most electric cars have entertainment systems built in, so the driver can watch Hulu or Netflix while they wait. Fifteen minutes is really not a long time."

The average cost to charge a car is around $25, according to industry standards. Perez said different cars take a different amount of time to charge, so the prices are based on time in a way. She said they are still working out the finer details but the expected price range is in the area of $10-$25 for a charge to 80% of the battery, which she said is standard use.

KoGo needs variance from Rochester board

Because charging stations are not a listed use in Rochester, the proposal will go before the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment Wednesday.

'We are pretty excited about the proposal," said Shanna Saunders, the city planning director. "We had a long conversation with the developers defining this was not a fueling station, which we would take to mean petroleum products. It will be for electric cars only."

Saunders said there are two Tesla charging stations in the city now, near Hannaford supermarket on North Main Street, which were granted on a variance. KoGo's plan, if approved, would be the first Saunders is aware of in Rochester on privately owned land, for commercial use by the public.

Saunders said the address on Farmington Road is currently 0 is because the property has not been used for any purpose. She said the parcel across the street from Walmart is unusually configured and would be hard to develop.

"They need a variance for a hardship use of the land," Saunders said. "Since it would be a hard piece to develop, I think they likely meet the hardship requirement."

Should the ZBA grant the variance, allowing the use on the property, Saunders said the city's site plan review process would follow.

"I am hoping this application will spark a discussion at the city of making this a permitted use across our commercial districts so applicants no longer need to go to the ZBA for a variance," Saunders said.