Broome County's legislative districts will change in 2022. What to know about the plan.

District 8 Legislator Jason Shaw called it “one of the most important things we’ll do for 10 years.”

The Broome County legislature met Thursday to vote on a new map that will redraw the shape of the county’s 15 districts for the next decade. However, after a public hearing and comments from legislators, District 15 representative Mark Whalen requested the matter be held over until the board's next meeting.

The map — Map 3 — was among five considered by a nine-person Ad Hoc Committee charged with redrawing legislative district boundaries following the 2020 Census. The committee voted 6-3 to forward Map 3 to the Administration Committee, which in turn voted 3-2 last week to send the map to the full legislature.

The emergence of Map 3 has led to accusations of gerrymandering from Broome County Democrats, while supporters claim it keeps core voting groups together as best as possible under state guidelines.

Caught in the middle is the Town of Maine, which would be split into three districts, a division that has created a fissure along party lines in Broome County.

“I believe this is not a positive map for Broome County. I believe it unfairly takes disadvantage of the people in the town of Maine and other areas,” said District 13 Legislator Bob Weslar, the Democratic Minority Leader. “It does not bode well for following the letter of the law.”

Greg Baldwin currently represents a large chunk of the Town of Maine in District 6. Baldwin, a Republican, said he has received some emails from constituents weighing in on the redistricting process. Baldwin believes the new map preserves the current makeup of the legislature while keeping the core of their constituencies together in a familiar district.

“The term gerrymandering comes up. I think a lot of people just don’t get it. If we were turning one district into another district, I wouldn’t even vote for that,” said Baldwin. “I’m glad we’ve kept everything as fair and balanced as we could. I think it serves everybody well and it doesn’t hurt anybody. I feel we’ve done a fair and equitable job and kept the integrity of the districts.”

Broome County Map 3

Broome County Map 1

What guides the redistricting process?

Broome County’s redistricting process was guided by state law. The maps had to be drawn with the 15 districts as close to equal in population “as practicable.” The difference between the most and least populous district could not exceed 5% of the average population of all districts. In Broome County, that figure is 13,246 — the target for total population in each new district.

Geography also plays a factor; districts must be contiguous, and must be as compact as possible. Compactness, according to Ballotpedia , “refers to the principle that the constituents residing within an electoral district should live as near to one another as possible. … Compactness can also refer to a shared culture among the residents of a district."

State law prohibits districts from being drawn to discourage competition. Districts cannot favor or disfavor incumbents, other particular candidates or political parties. Redistricting is also designed to keep traditional voting blocs together. “The maintenance of cores of existing districts, of pre-existing political subdivisions including cities, villages and towns, and of communities of interest shall also be considered,” states the law. “To the extent practicable, no villages, cities or towns except those having more than 40% of a full ratio for each district shall be divided.”

The interplay of population, geography and state guidelines forced changes to the shape of Broome County’s legislative districts. Broome’s population declined 1% in the 2020 Census , with the county’s rural communities hardest hit. However, Broome’s traditional population centers, like the City of Binghamton, Endicott, Endwell, Johnson City and Vestal, all gained population.

“The rural areas really got hammered. That means they have to stretch and get to somewhere (on the map),” said Jonathan Krasno, a professor of political science at Binghamton University.

The debate: Map 1 vs. Map 3

Krasno has written extensively about gerrymandering in recent years. With the help of a student, he submitted a map, Map 1, that has since been championed by county Democrats. Weslar and District 4 legislator Kim Myers presented it as an alternative to Map 3 during the Administration Committee meeting, but were voted down 3-2.

Krasno believes Map 1 eliminates partisan bias among legislative districts. The Map 1 boundaries would actually remove Myers, a Democrat, from her seat in District 4 covering the Town of Vestal.

“It’s the only map that doesn’t go out of its way to try to protect every single incumbent,” said Krasno. “I consciously tried to minimize the partisan imbalance, recognizing the requirements of the statute. I didn’t divide Maine. I minimized population inequality, which is the key statutory requirement. I tried to keep the rural areas together.”

Because the Town of Binghamton’s district needed to pick up population, Krasno’s map added more areas of rural Vestal rather than dipping into the City of Binghamton. The Town of Vestal’s district also picked up suburban areas of Vestal to hit the population requirement under Map 1.

While Map 1 does not split the Town of Maine in the manner of Map 3, it makes other changes that have been criticized by Republicans. The Town of Barker, which has traditionally been grouped with Lisle, Whitney Point and Nanticoke, was placed in another district. Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds, who represents District 5, said Map 1 split up many rural population centers while Map 3 represents the slightest change to the current boundaries across the county.

“(Map 3) looked similar to the existing districts. It’s pretty close,” said Reynolds. “They had to change some due to some change in population. The ones (Democrats) were proposing changed the nature of all the cores in the districts in the Town of Union, they changed cores in Vestal, Conklin, Binghamton and most the rural areas, but they left the city intact. I don’t know why they would leave the city alone but focus only on rural areas.”

Reynolds and Krasno agree that Map 1 represents a greater departure from the current district borders. Krasno said Map 3 would keep approximately 90% of Broome County residents within their existing district, while the figure is about 85% for Map 1. The biggest change in Map 1 would occur in District 1, where 60% of residents would remain in the district.

“That sounds like a core to me,” said Krasno. “They define the core as being the boundaries of the existing district. That’s not what I understand the core to be. The core of the apple isn’t the skin of the apple, it’s the thing that’s in the center. It’s a peculiar kind of argument.”

How will redistricting impact county races?

The argument over Map 1 and Map 3 was placed before county attorney Robert G. Behnke for review.

“One map maintains the existing cores of the existing districts, communities of interest, but does continue to divide a town. The competing map eliminates the need to divide a town but does not arguably maintain the core of existing districts or communities of interest,” Behnke noted in offering his opinion to the legislature.

Behnke said the selection of a map is a “policy choice” and as long as the legislature has made a good faith effort to comply with constitutional mandates, the decision should ultimately be upheld. If the Republican majority approves Map 3, it would then go to Democratic county executive Jason Garnar for signature into law.

Krasno foresees a costly court challenge if Map 3 is approved.

“It’s not a birthright that one party gets to run the county,” said Krasno. “There’s the idea that there’s something exalted about the existing map and the existing districts, and maintaining the status quo when the status quo itself wouldn’t pass a legal test because back in 2011 its population variation was way too wide. The Democrats could have gone to court to argue there was partisan gerrymandering then.”

The first election with the new district boundaries would come in November. Proponents of Map 3 do not anticipate any large swings in the balance of power; Reynolds estimates voter registration numbers will remain within 1% of current figures.

“They used the term gerrymandering. I don’t know what the basis on that is, because out of the 15 districts right now there are advantages registration-wise for nine of the districts with Democrats to Republicans,” said Reynolds. “I’m fairly certain when you look at the districts, that situation is going to remain the same. The ones that had registration advantages before are going to have registration advantages in the new districts, and it keeps all the core districts together.”

Reynolds noted that several districts have seen significant turnover among representatives in recent election cycles. The chairman believes close registration numbers will encourage candidates to run for office and ensure a diverse pool of options for voters.

Krasno isn’t convinced Map 3 presents the best path to that destination.

“Voters should have equal say. If it’s an election where Republicans clean up like in 2021, they should enjoy the fruits of that victory. If the next time Democrats clean up, they should enjoy the fruits of that victory,” said Krasno. “The map shouldn’t make it impossible.”

