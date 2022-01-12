ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Residential: This Fat 8.3% Yield Is A Buy

By On the Pulse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Residential profits from the mortgage market by investing in various segments. New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ) may be the best high-yield mREIT on the market right now. The mREIT suffered a sell-off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now making a strong comeback. The dividend was increased three times...

