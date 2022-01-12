Sunny, Warm and NICE Today

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
Boulder could see some snow today but should see sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 14, with a 40% chance of snow and winds 9 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.
We’ll see cloudy skies and mild temperatures today. Highs Friday afternoon will make it into the 60’s across the state. BIG changes move into the forecast starting tonight. A cold front will move through the OKC Metro around midnight. We will see single-digit wind chills this weekend (Saturday...
Another beautiful day on tap with mainly sunny, warm and breezy conditions setting up for South Texas. A strong cold front will move in early tomorrow morning with strong winds and much cooler temperatures and only a stray chance of a shower.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours.
Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon!
If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
A strong cold front will blast through North Texas tonight with strong northwest winds behind the front. It will be another unseasonably warm day across North Texas with highs in the 70s. West of I-35, the humidity will drop to 15-20% with gusty southwest winds. There will be a high grass fire threat in this area this afternoon. A strong cold front will blast through North Texas tonight with strong northwest winds behind the front. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected. It will be a cold and windy day on Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s and wind chills in the 20s.
We've got some very important changes to cover in our weekend forecast. And I know there has been a lot of discussion in where and who could find a snowflake Sunday, I'll tell you who has the best chance of finding one. We're mild today and still going to be...
REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47! Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic!
We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday.
Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
