The Dallas coordinators remain front and center this week as the team preps to head into the postseason. Dan Quinn will be matching wits with the OC who was under him when he was a head coach in Atlanta, all while a third and fourth team have now come forward with requests to talk to Quinn about being a head coach once again. Kellen Moore, meanwhile, has another interview to line up as well… as Cowboys fans are wondering out loud if the boy genius may have been purposely keeping the offense in first gear for the past several months, saving the fireworks for the tournament.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO