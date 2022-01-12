ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Volunteer, donate, attend: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.; literacy training offered

By From Staff Reports
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Attend a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration

VINELAND - The Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration 2022, “One Dream, One Purpose, One Goal,” which features breakfast and an opportunity to honor community members, will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Dennis Tanner Building at 3110 E. Chestnut Ave.

The event is presented by the Vineland African American Community Development Corporation in conjunction with Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission, the Vineland High School African American Experience Classes, the Greater Vineland NAACP 2215, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Vineland Public Library, Bridgeton Area Chapter of National Congress of Black Woman and the VHS African American Clubs.

The keynote speaker is Dr. J.A. McGruder.

Honorees are Paul Spinelli, Shane Harris, April Stevenson-Kinder, Castaysha Lewis, Dallas Carper, Daneen Winchester, Margaret Baker-Brown, Tonya Allen-Brown, Daeshaun Winchester, Derrell Lawrence, Alexander Bland, Anaysha Rivera, Steve Morris, John Webb, Michelle Simmons, Hazel Russell, Darrin Doss, Tonya Corbett, Rafael Maysonett, Sh’Ann Corbin, Latasha Gentry, Amil Still, Thomas Russell, Asia White, Ollie Maddox and Leston Hall.

For information, call (856) 297-4505.

Donate ‘warm’ items and/or volunteer for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

BRIDGETON - As part of the preparation for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, United Advocacy Group Americorps is accepting donations of hats, scarves, gloves and socks.

Donations may be dropped off at Hopeloft at 40 E. Commerce St.

The organization also plans to make blankets to send to Code Blue on Jan. 17.

For information, email jaymara@unitedadvocacygroup.org.

Also, volunteers are needed to help make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The sandwiches, for people in need, will be distributed by Bethany Grace Church.

Supplies will be provided.

Volunteers should wear a mask.

To register to volunteer for sandwich making, visit https://bit.ly/3f1iCN7.

For information on volunteering for this event, call Jennifer Balbuena at (609) 816-3111 or email jbalbuena@unitedadvocacygroup.org.

Gateway to hold literacy tutor training sessions

Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Literacy Services Department will conduct two online Literacy Volunteers tutor training sessions.

The courses will be held online from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 20 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 16. Each course will meet once a week for five weeks.

Trained tutors will work one-on-one with adult learners who need help reading, writing or speaking English. Tutors generally meet with learners one to two hours per week either in person or online.

Tutors will be trained in English as a Second Language and basic literacy.

Tutors must be age 18 or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent and must be willing to tutor in Cumberland or Salem counties or online.

The training is free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required.

Gateway has provided literacy services in Cumberland and Salem counties for the past 26 years and is accredited by Literacy New Jersey and ProLiteracy.

To register or for information regarding these sessions or future sessions, call Laura Pistoia at (856) 497-6645.

Enjoy ‘Music Together’ with your children this winter

VINELAND – Music Together classes will be offered at 10:15 a.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 13, 5 p.m. Fridays beginning Jan. 14 and 9 a.m. Saturdays beginning Jan. 15.

Cost is $180 for the nine-week session, includes materials and classes. The fee to add a second child for the session is $100. A $50 deposit is required. Credit cards are not accepted. Payment plans are available.

Classes will be held at M & M Music at 2006 S. Delsea Drive.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3n3nm9l.

For information, call or text Lucia Marone at (609) 364-1776.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.

