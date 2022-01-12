ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WeTransfer owner seeks Amsterdam IPO, plans $182 mln share issue

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The owner of WeTransfer, which offers file sharing and collaboration tools said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange.

The Amsterdam-based company, soon to be renamed "The Creative Productivity Group NV" said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include both a primary sale of 160 million euros ($182 million) in new shares and a secondary offering of existing shares by current owners and managers.

The company, best known for the WeTransfer file transfer service, has 87 million monthly users and the groupestimates it had sales of more than 100 million euros in 2021, it said in a statement.

"Our differentiated and proven 'freemium' business model, combining subscriptions and premium advertising, has underpinned our consistent track record of strong, profitable growth," chief executive Gordon Willoughby said.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 21.3 million euros on revenue of 72 million euros for the first nine months of 2021, it said.

It targets annual revenue growth above 20% in the medium term.

In addition to the new shares, existing owners Highland Europe Technology, which holds a 55% stake, and HPE Institutional Fund, which has 13%, intend to sell a yet undetermined number of existing shares to create a "meaningful free float."

Proceeds will be used for investments including marketing, staff, developing its service and software, and possible acquisitions, the company said.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are global coordinators for the offering, with ABN Amro and Barclays Bank acting as bookrunners.

The group now named "WeRock N.V." will change its name shortly before the listing to better reflect the full scope of its activities, a spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bausch & Lomb files for IPO, parent Bausch Health to remain majority owner

Bausch & Lomb Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Thursday. The Bausch Health Cos. Inc. subsidiary seeks to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that's often a placeholder amount used to calculate filing fees. Bausch Health said in August 2020 it planned to spin off Bausch & Lomb, which mostly makes eye-health products. Bausch Health would remain majority owner of the new public company. Bausch & Lomb plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BLCO. Bausch & Lomb listed earnings of $131 million at the end of September, compared with $191 million at the end of September 2020. Sales rose to $2.8 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Bausch Health changed its name from Valeant in 2018 following allegations of accounting improprieties and price gouging. . Bausch Health, then Valeant, bought the old Bausch + Lomb, which traded from December 1958 to October 2007 on the NYSE, in 2013.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Enterprises Seeks Up to $1.7B in Upcoming IPO

Rhodium said B. Riley Securities and Cowen would act as joint book-running managers. Rhodium Enterprises Inc, a fully integrated Bitcoin miner, plans to secure up to $1.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). According to a US Securities and Exchange filing (SEC) on the 13th of January, Rhodium said it would offer 7.69 million shares at the range of $12-$14 each. Following a successful IPO, the Bitcoin miner will have around $56.8 million in its Class A shares. Also, it will have about $67.5 million in class B shares outstanding. In the end, it will sum up to a market valuation between $1.49 billion to $1.74 billion, and Rhodium will begin to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “RHDM”.
STOCKS
Reuters

"The Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow considering strategic options - WSJ

(Reuters) - Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, which has co-produced ‘Joker’ and ‘The Matrix’, is considering taking on an investor or selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Village Roadshow’s controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, has tapped PJT Partners...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

TPG Sees Shares Surge on First Trading Day

TPG’s shares have jumped in their first day of trading, the Financial Times reported Thursday (Jan. 13). The private equity group, co-founded by billionaires David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, has become the newest company to capitalize on rising values, tapping public markets to finance growth. TPG opened at $33...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Amsterdam#Wetransfer#Mln#Euronext#Hpe Institutional Fund#Bofa Securities#Abn Amro#Barclays Bank#Werock N V
Reuters

Investors wary on bank growth despite executives' optimism

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - While big U.S. bank bosses were optimistic on the economic outlook on Friday, pointing to an uptick in some lending businesses and a jump in consumer spending, investors were skeptical on the growth outlook for the sector. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

LIC Could Begin Issuing Public Shares for India’s Biggest IPO by Mid-March: Sources

Life Insurance Corp. (LIC), India’s largest insurer, could publish key details of its mammoth initial public offering (IPO) this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, government and banking officials told Reuters on Thursday. LIC’s listing is set to be India’s biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

TPG Prices IPO at $29.50 a Share

Private-equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at $29.50 a share, people familiar with the matter said, in the first big test of the IPO market in the new year. The pricing is at the midpoint of TPG’s projected range for the offering of $28 to $31 apiece....
STOCKS
Reuters

TypTap Insurance, Justworks delay U.S. IPO plans amid stormy markets

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Insurance tech company TypTap and human resources software firm Justworks postponed their U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) on Wednesday, joining several companies rethinking their plans to go public due to volatile market conditions. TypTap Insurance Group Inc confidentially filed for an IPO in August last year,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

JPMorgan shares fall as mixed outlook sours profit beat

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)posted fourth-quarter profit ahead of market expectations on Friday, but its shares fell as much as 6% as analysts expressed disappointment over its forecasts for future profitability. The country's largest bank warned that its return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE), a key...
STOCKS
Reuters

Developer Sunac China plans $580 mln share sale to repay loans

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK) said on Thursday it planned to raise HK$4.52 billion ($580.09 million) from a share sale for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes. The Hong Kong-listed developer plans to sell 452 million new shares, or 8.3%...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Asset management firm TPG prices IPO at $29.50

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has priced its IPO of 33.9M shares of Class A common stock at $29.50/share, including 28,310,194 shares being offered by the Company and 5,589,806 by an existing investor. Nasdaq trading will commence on January 13, 2022. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.39M shares. TPG intends to use approx....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Singapore buyout fund Novo Tellus' SPAC files for $111 mln local IPO

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners will open the books for its S$150 million ($111.4 million) IPO on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said. Separately, last week Vertex Technology, a SPAC...
WORLD
Reuters

Betting on hydrogen hype, Thyssenkrupp eyes $687 mln in IPO cash

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) electrolysis business is aiming for proceeds of up to 600 million euros ($687 million) by selling new shares in a possible initial public offering this year, betting on the $130 billion hydrogen sector it supplies. Thyssenkrupp plans to keep a majority in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy