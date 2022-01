Since 1976, Project Censored has identified the most important stories of each year on the basis of the exposure that was denied to them by forces beyond the First Amendment. Its goal is to educate students and the public about the importance of a truly free press for democratic self-government. This list covers the most under-reported stories of the year, as compiled by the project. Capsules have been edited for space. More details and a full book, State of the Free Press, are available at projectcensored.org.

