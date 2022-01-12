ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since 2019, things look a lot different for Ole Miss and Matt Luke

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Georgia assistant Matt Luke, the former Ole Miss head coach, cradles the national championship trophy late Monday in Indianapolis. Twitter

I reached out to Matt Luke on Tuesday morning and, not surprisingly, didn’t receive a quick response.

National champions can be pulled in a lot of directions especially in the early hours after the big game.

Luke, a very popular Ole Miss player in the 1990s, later an assistant coach and finally the Rebels’ head coach is a national champion – but not with the Rebels.

The Gulfport native has been the offensive line coach at Georgia since 2020, the season after he was fired at Ole Miss.

With Georgia in the SEC East Division, Luke will knock heads with Ole Miss in recruiting more than in on-the-field matchups.

For most of his life he loved Ole Miss and Ole Miss loved him back.

Until he didn’t win enough.

He isn’t the first head coach to take over a program amid NCAA sanctions. That impacted his success, but that wasn’t the only factor.

The transition away from Matt Luke was one of those classic vote-of-confidence pivots where change comes after the administration announces its support for the sitting coach.

The news conference to present interim athletics director Keith Carter as the permanent choice came the week before the 2019 Egg Bowl.

It was then that Carter said, “I think our football program is headed in a great direction. I’m so excited about coach Luke. We’re excited about where recruiting is and excited about where the future is headed.”

The future was headed to an Egg Bowl in which the Rebels snatched defeat from possible victory after wide receiver Elijah Moore’s mock urination display when his touchdown catch with 4 seconds remaining left the Rebels only an extra point away from tying the game.

The ensuing penalty took a possible 2-point conversion off the table though Luke had already decided to go for the PAT and tie.

Kicker Luke Logan missed the 35-yard kick to preserve Mississippi State’s 21-20 win.

Luke was fired the following Sunday evening with Carter citing apathy for the program as the determining factor.

Some Ole Miss fans have have praised Moore on social media for setting in motion the events that brought Lane Kiffin to Oxford.

In Kiffin’s two seasons the Rebels have played in two January bowl games. They won a school-record 10-regular season games this season.

It’s hard to imagine where Ole Miss is from the 2019 view of the landscape. The apathy Carter described was real and not in short supply.

Kiffin has engineered a monster turnaround with a first-rounder-to-be at quarterback.

Success like that makes any Ole Miss or MSU coach the subject of constant rumors for other jobs, college or pro, especially one who seems to enjoy the attention of social media.

Whatever happens in the future Kiffin has removed apathy from the Ole Miss job.

Carter’s plan to not only hire Kiffin but also support and manage him signals the intent of the still-young AD to prevent an Ole Miss return to football apathy.

Probably, it was also hard for Luke to envision where he is today from the 2019 point of view.

Even well-paid head coaches feel uncertainty when they’re fired.

This season Luke’s offensive line protected a former walk-on quarterback who won more with grit than an abundance of physical gifts. Georgia led the SEC and ranked second in the nation in sacks allowed.

Maybe I’ll catch up with Luke one day.

When I do he’ll talk more about his players than himself.

That’s my prediction.

Ole Miss and Luke are in good spots today.

That wasn’t an easy prediction in 2019.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

