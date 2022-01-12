ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Plainsmen fall to Millers; Enid unveils wrestling hall of fame

By Tarik Masri
vanceairscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen are trying to find pieces to build off of after falling to Yukon, 50-21, in their last dual before heading off to district duals on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Owasso. Hector Perez started off Tuesday’s dual strong, pinning Hayden Wright in...

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Announces Retirement

On Wednesday morning, the baseball world learned a three-time World Series champion pitcher is walking away from the game. Longtime pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement in an interview with ESPN. The 38-year-old pitcher made it clear he wanted to walk out on his terms, rather than be told when to leave the game.
MLB
ESPN

2022 Baseball Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced on Jan. 25, with a number of big names hoping for induction. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are both in their 10th and final years on the ballot, having both fallen a little more than 14 points short of the 75% threshold in 2021. David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez are both in their first years on the ballot, but will either receive enough support to avoid a voter shutout like we had in 2021? We'll be tracking every aspect of the voting below, along with a look back at years past.
MLB
pdjnews.com

Terry Miller named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller is one of 18 players named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday. A two-time All-American, Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and was fourth in 1976. Only 23 running backs in college football history have logged two top-four Heisman…
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Recorddelta

WVWC Athletics unveils 2021 Hall of Fame Class

Stacy Brown Harlan ‘99 (Swimming) Brown Harlan competed on the WVWC Swimming team for four years from 1995-1999. She was the team captain from 1997-99. In her four years of competition, she did not lose a dual meet in the 100-meter or 200-meter backstroke. Brown Harlan is the only WVWC women’s swimmer to qualify for the NCAA National Championships. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in 1996 and 1997 for the 100-meter backstroke. Brown Harlan was named an NCAA Division II All-American in the 200m backstroke (1998) and the 50m freestyle (1999).
COLLEGE SPORTS
411mania.com

Lenny Leonard To Induct LuFisto Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

As previously reported, LuFisto was named as an inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. She joins a class that includes Jerry Lynn (inducted by Sean Waltman), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Tracy Smothers and Dave Prazak (inducted by CM Punk). GCW has issued...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Football#Combat#Yukon
sjfc.edu

Nine Named to Athletics Hall of Fame

The St. John Fisher College Department of Athletics is honored to announce that nine new members will enter the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The new members will be officially introduced during a special ceremony held in fall 2022; details about the event will be announced in the coming months.
ROCHESTER, NY
12up

Jon Lester belongs in the Hall of Fame

On Wednesday morning, baseball fans were a bit bummed when they saw the breaking news that after 16 great years, picher Jon Lester has decided to hang up his cleats and retire. What a career he had. Now, people are already talking about whether or not he belongs in the...
MLB
vanceairscoop.com

Plainsmen swimmers take first at Putnam City Inv., Pacers third

EDMOND — Enid’s boys accomplished their goal of winning Tuesday’s Putnam City Invitational swim meet, beating out Altus, 299-297 for the team championship. The Pacers were third in the team competition with 213 points to place behind Deer Creek Edmond (311) and Altus (2830. Enid, with 51...
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: No. 2 Good Hope downs Oneonta 53-39 to clinch top area seed, Raiders race past Redskins 64-49

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Both of the Good Hope varsity squads were on their home court at D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Friday night, and both were there for a massive matchup against the Oneonta Redskins. The Lady Raiders had an opportunity to secure the top seed in Area 11 with a win over the Lady Redskins and they did just that, pulling away in the second half to defeat Oneonta 53-39. In the boys’ game, the Raiders led the Redskins by just one at halftime, but they pulled away in the third quarter and capped off a dominant second half to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Itemlive.com

Saugus girls basketball rolls past Medford

SAUGUS — The Saugus girls basketball team rode strong defensive play and a full team effort on offense to bring home a 50-27 win over Medford Friday night. “Defense is The post Saugus girls basketball rolls past Medford appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ anchor and reporter Max McGee is getting called up to one of the premiere gigs in sports broadcasting, the anchor desk of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” McGee will start his new role on Jan. 31. “I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” said McGee. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.” A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, McGee joined WJZ in January 2019. Just last year, McGee reported on former Ravens lineman Lional Dalton’s quest for a new kidney, the cardiovascular impact of the Ravens back-and-forth battle with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba’s induction into the Orioles Hall of Fame, to name a few. Prior to joining WJZ, the Temple University alum worked at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana. At the latter station he shared an AP Award for best sportscast.  
BALTIMORE, MD
rensselaercentral.com

Hall of Fame Night

The Rensselaer Athletic Department will be inducting 3 new members between the JV and Varsity Boys Basketball contest vs. Kouts High School this Saturday night(1-15-22). The tip off of the JV Contest will be at 5:30pm. Please come join us to celebrate the induction of the following new members:. Russ...
RENSSELAER, IN
vanceairscoop.com

Plainsmen head to district duals

Enid’s wrestlers will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s home loss to 6A No. 7 Yukon when they go to Owasso for district duals on Thursday. The Plainsmen will face 6A No. 4 Broken Arrow (2-2), 6A No. 10 Owasso (5-0) and 5A Del City (1-6). In its last outing against the Millers, Enid picked up wins from Hector Perez (113, pin), Jason Pearson (145, dec.), Trinit Zweifel (152, dec.) and Carlos Alvarado (195, dec.). Yukon had five pins and had one win by technical fall.
ENID, OK
vanceairscoop.com

Enid enters homecoming after layoff

Well-rested and as healthy as they’ve been since the season began, the Enid Plainsmen return from a 24-day break to face a red-hot Putnam City North squad in homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Enid High School gym. Enid closed out 2021 on a three-game losing streak...
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy