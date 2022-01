The lives and stories of the world’s best golfers are to be revealed in a Netflix documentary showcasing a full PGA Tour season from the producer of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. For the first time, the PGA Tour has handed a network unprecedented access behind the scenes of all championships including the four majors, with the as-yet-untitled series set to follow the likes of Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Filming is underway now on the series, which will capture the intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO