'Embarrassing' mistakes hindering Mississippi State's momentum ahead of Georgia matchup

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland   AP | File

STARKVILLE — Ben Howland and his Mississippi State men’s basketball team gathered on Monday to rewatch the entirety of their loss Saturday at Ole Miss.

They watched, again, as their rival shot 58 percent from the floor and 64 percent from deep in the first half.

They watched back to see Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin came around a screen. MSU’s defenders were supposed to switch, Howland says, but neither did. It resulted in a wide-open 3-pointer for Ruffin.

“This can’t happen,” Howland said of the defensive gaffe. “That’s just embarrassing when you put in so much time and effort.”

In an inconsistent and frustrating season so far where Mississippi State has had chances to show it can be a quality team in the SEC. Mistakes such as these have created an uninspiring start.

Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum after its loss at Ole Miss. Looking to recreate momentum from a four-game winning streak prior to the loss, Mississippi State has the benefit of taking on Georgia on Wednesday.

Tom Crean’s tenure as Georgia’s head coach began in 2018. It built momentum in Year 2 as the team added Anthony Edwards, and then it plummeted.

Georgia (5-10, 0-2) sits as a bottom feeder in the SEC while riding a four-game losing streak that includes losses to Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State.

Howland is 3-0 against Crean in the SEC.

A win does little for Mississippi State’s NCAA tournament resume, but Howland doesn’t want his team to relax especially understanding the importance of winning at home in the SEC.

“That’s why this game tomorrow is so important,” Howland said. “We need to hold serve.”

That matchup with Georgia is followed by another game at home on Saturday against No. 24 Alabama.

The status of starting forward Tolu Smith remains in the air as MSU’s gets set for its upcoming games. Smith was out against Ole Miss after what is presumed to be a positive COVID-19 case.

Smith did not practice on Monday, Howland said. At the time of Tuesday’s press conference, Howland was unsure of Smith’s status for that afternoon’s practice — throwing another loop in MSU’s preparation.

“It’s just hard,” Howland said. “It is what it is. We just deal with it. There’s nothing we can do.”

Howland repeated again his entire team is vaccinated against COVID-19, and all but three players have received the booster shot. Of those three, two have tested positive recently.

