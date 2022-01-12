ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Home burglary: Common tricks burglars use and how you can prevent break-ins

By Laurie Garrison
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're worried about having your home broken into, you're not alone. According to a recent study by Safewise, burglary is the most feared property crime. And that fear isn't baseless: statistics from the FBI show that break-ins are common occurrences in the US, with more than 1.1 million burglaries in...

www.cnet.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Burglar Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home to Steal Money via CashAPP

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A 31-year-old San Antonio man is facing felony charges after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home. According to court documents, on December 23rd Austin Stanley Gallagher broke into the victim's home by prying burglar bars off her bedroom window. Once Gallagher was inside the home,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Proven Ways to Prevent Car Break-ins in the Treasure Valley

Recently, The Nampa Police Department arrested 3 juveniles for breaking into cars. Unfortunately, this is becoming a more common occurrence throughout the Treasure Valley. These recent burglaries in Nampa compelled me to search for ways to prevent break-ins like this. I found 5 ways that are easier than you think, and they don’t require any money or upgrades to your vehicles. Sticking to the basics will totally reduce the chances of your car getting broken into.
NAMPA, ID
WDTN

Clayton urges residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton warned residents against thefts from vehicles. The City of Clayton reported an increase in thefts from cars in Clayton neighborhoods. They reminded residents to lock their vehicles in a Facebook post on Monday. Both Centerville Police and the City of Trotwood reported car break-ins within the past […]
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

ShopRite employee was stabbed 13 times by coworker, police say

A ShopRite employee is accused of stabbing her coworker 13 times with a foot-long kitchen knife after an argument, an arrest report says. Melissa Prince, 57, of Edison, was arrested Sunday afternoon after stabbing a co-worker more than a dozen times in the deli section of the Clark ShopRite, police said.
EDISON, NJ
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
littletongov.org

Arrest Made in Attempted Arson

Just after 11:30 p.m. January 4, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a report of smoke at the ARC Thrift Store in the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard. Upon further investigation, the call was upgraded to a working commercial structure fire. SMFR investigators determined the fire was caused by arson.
LITTLETON, CO
popville.com

“Amazon Packages recovered but…….”

While Amazon was delivering packages on the 1000 block of Quebec Place NW, a police officer pulled up behind him. The officer told the Amazon driver that he was responding to a call from a resident on the block who reported that thieves dumped an Amazon “tote” delivery cart full of packages behind their house.
danvillesrupdates.com

Identity Theft Suspects Arrested After Costco Robbery in Danville

DANVILLE – Two suspects were arrested after stealing a purse and using the victim’s credit card at a store in Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek. At around 5:45pm Saturday night, Danville Police received a report from a citizen reporting a strong-arm robbery in the Costco parking lot on Fostoria Way.
DANVILLE, CA
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA

