Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Target Ousmane Dembele Of Barcelona Makes Transfer Decision About January Window

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool and Manchester United target, Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele has made a decision about his future and the January transfer window according to a report.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The player has been in contract negotiations with the Catalan club over recent months but as it stands there appears to be a stand off.

Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness report that if the contract negotiations are not resolved the 24 year old will see out the rest of his deal and leave for free in the summer with the Premier League said to be his preferred destination.

Interested clubs mentioned in the report include Liverpool who have been linked with Dembele on multiple occasions due to Jurgen Klopp's admiration for the player, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The report goes on to say that Barcelona's preference is to either renew the contract or sell the player in January.

Barcelona are said to be hoping for a decision from Dembele this week but are reported to not be willing to change the terms of the offer.

The demands of Dembele are reported as a €30million per year salary and another €30million for signing the renewal.

It looks like this situation is finally reaching a critical point with both player and club looking to secure the best possible scenario.

