ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is still surging and some Democrats see one culprit: Greedy companies

By Scott Horsley
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vx2o2_0djQ6kGC00
Gas prices are displayed at a station on Nov. 17, 2021 in Hercules, Calif. Consumer prices are surging at their highest annual pace in around 40 years. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The latest inflation report shows what most Americans already know: Prices are still climbing rapidly.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that consumer prices in December were up 7% from a year ago — the biggest hit to family pocketbooks in around 40 years.

That has many people asking who or what is to blame for soaring prices. For some progressives, one clear culprit stands out: corporations trying to fatten their bottom lines.

"We can't overlook the role that concentrated corporate power has played in creating the conditions for price gouging," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said during Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Most economists are skeptical, however. They say inflation is being driven by a surge in demand for everything from iPads to automobiles, along with supply-chain bottlenecks that have companies struggling to keep up.

"When more people want to buy things than companies are capable of making, prices go up. That's just the law of supply and demand," said Jason Furman, who served as a top economist in the Obama administration.

He doubts that corporations are any greedier now than they were before the pandemic, when inflation generally hovered below the Fed's inflation target of 2%.

"Companies always want to maximize their profits," Furman added. "I don't think they're doing it any more this year than any other year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r90Ol_0djQ6kGC00
A sign displaying a $1.25 price tag is posted on the shelves of a Dollar Tree store in Alhambra, Calif, on Dec. 10, 2021. The store is known for its $1 items, but it was forced to raise many prices to $1.25 because of high inflation. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Like selling water for $20 a bottle in a hurricane?

Whatever the economic merits, though, corporate profiteering is a convenient political target — especially for Democrats who are on the defensive over climbing prices, with midterm elections approaching in November and President Biden's approval rating falling.

Democratic pollster Margie Omero says the idea that corporate greed is at fault resonates with people who are feeling the pinch of pricey gas and groceries.

"People are approaching this not as economists, but what they're observing," Omero said. "A lot of voters feel that companies and the wealthy are getting wealthier while other folks are struggling and having a harder time keeping up."

Ordinarily, companies that raise prices run the risk of losing customers to the competition. But when demand is strong and competition is hamstrung by supply shortages, that ceiling on prices comes off.

Economist Isabella Weber of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, argues the pandemic has created opportunities for some companies to pad their bottom line — not just covering higher costs but expanding their profit margins as well.

"It's a little bit like the guy who sells water at $20 a bottle after a hurricane, which is only possible because everybody wants to buy water but the local supply is fixed," said Weber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF0GJ_0djQ6kGC00
President Biden speaks virtually with independent farmers and ranchers from the White House on Jan. 3. The administration is looking to boost competition in the meatpacking industry, arguing it will help break the control of big corporations and bring down prices. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Biden targets meatpackers and other companies

Weber likens today's situation to the period during and just after World War II, when Americans enjoyed rising incomes but a shortage of civilian goods.

During the war, the federal government imposed strict price controls in an effort to keep inflation in check — an episode Weber chronicles in her book, How China Escaped Shock Therapy: The Market Reform Debate.

There's no sign the Biden administration is considering price controls, which fell out of favor after a failed effort in the Nixon administration.

But the White House has focused much of its inflation-fighting effort on supply-chain problems, and the president has also complained about big corporate profits in some highly-concentrated industries, such as meatpacking. Meat prices in December were 14.8% higher than a year ago.

Just last week, Biden unveiled a $1 billion effort to boost smaller meat producers in an effort to reduce the influence of big corporations.

"Too often, they use their power to squeeze out smaller competitors, stifle new entrepreneurs, and raise the prices," Biden told reporters last week.

Biden had promised to crack down on what he calls anti-competitive behavior even before inflation became a hot-button issue, and he has appointed aggressive regulators as the heads of key agencies, including Lina Khan at the Federal Trade Commission.

Furman, the former Obama economist, thinks that's sound policy – as far as it goes.

"I do think the president's right to want to turn the crank on anti-trust enforcement and to do more in that area," Furman said. "I just don't think that's the cause of inflation. I don't think that's going to solve inflation."

Ultimately, though, price stability is the job of the Federal Reserve. The central bank is expected to start tapping the brakes on inflation by raising interest rates later this year.

That would limit consumer demand, while the Fed is also counting on supply chain bottlenecks to ease up later this year, although that expectation has been dashed in the past.

Comments / 52

William Townes
2d ago

It's Bidens fault. He put needless regulations on companies causing them to pass on rising costs to the consumers.

Reply(6)
22
The Next Variant
2d ago

Wasn’t an issue during the Trump years. Trump didn’t bash businesses and blame them for his problems. It’s like Biden flipped a giant switch and turned off the economy when Trump left office. If it wasn’t so painful for the average citizen, it’d be funny.

Reply(2)
8
just another person
2d ago

They can get it under control if they raise the interest rate. The problem is the Dems don't want that because they want to spend spend spend.

Reply(6)
8
Related
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
kitco.com

Gold price in neutral territory as U.S. consumers seeing inflation at 4.9% in one year

(Kitco News) - The gold market is not finding much traction even as U.S. consumers expect inflation pressures to remain elevated through 2022, according to the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. The preliminary survey results show that consumer sentiment dropped to 68.8, down from December’s reading of 70.0....
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

One third of small U.S. firms see sales drop amid surging Omicron cases

NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-three percent of small firms in the United States have reported revenue decreases in the week ended Jan. 9 due to the surge of Omicron cases, the highest since February last year, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing the U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey. Economists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Democrats#Automobile#Price Stability#Americans#The Labor Department#Democratic
WEKU

Biden to announce three more Federal Reserve nominees

President Joe Biden plans to announce three additional nominees for the Federal Reserve Board on Friday, rounding out the central bank's governing body as it prepares to tackle the highest inflation in nearly four decades. A source familiar with the president's plans said Biden will tap former Fed governor Sarah...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy