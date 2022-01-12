ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Felix Contreras
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Artist shows her colors on ‘Keys’

With more than two decades of experience in the music industry and a slew of accolades to boot, singer, songwriter and actress Alicia Keys’s eighth studio album is a sprawling double release that was engineered for the streaming era. In a recent social media video, she explained that her new 26-song record is, “One album. Two versions. ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked.’ ‘The Originals’ come from that classic side of me. The ‘Unlocked’ side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience.”
MUSIC
NPR

esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Enter into esperanza spalding's safe...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Turnstile reinvent 7 ‘Glow On’ songs for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The first NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert of 2022 comes from the makers of our favorite album of 2021: Turnstile. The hardcore visionaries played a 17-minute, seven-song set of Glow On songs, backed by colorful wall of stuffed animals, and the usually-manic frontman Brendan Yates took a break from his usual role of running around stage to perform the set sitting down at a Rhodes keyboard. As most Tiny Desk concerts are, the set's a little more stripped-back than what you'd expect from Turnstile, but they still manage to capture their usual energy. And they have fun with it, working in hand claps and auxiliary percussion and using the intimate setting to really let their vocal harmonies soar. Some of the songs are pretty similar to the Glow On versions, but "Mystery" gets a drastic (and awesome) reinvention. Watch the full set (shot by hate5six's Sunny Singh) below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Turnstile performs on Tiny Desk

Hardcore punks Turnstile records a session with NPR Tiny Desk recently. The video is not live on Youtube. The band performed 7 tracks from their latest Glow On . See below to watch the performance. Set List ,br>"ENDLESS" "UNDERWATER BOI" "BLACKOUT" "DON'T PLAY" "MYSTERY" "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" "ALIEN LOVE...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mon Laferte
963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!. Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!. So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?
MUSIC
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Violins#Photography#Npr Music#Chilean#Para No#Forro Pa#Mexican#European
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Chaka left “Echoes” with all-time jazz greats

Back in 1982, during her Imperial Period as one of the most popular R&B vocalists around, Chaka Khan took a lovely career twist to join with a cast of all time jazz greats – Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – to record a wonderful album of jazz standards.
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy