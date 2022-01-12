ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Crest students learn about electricity

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSaQa_0djQ6d5700

When Jamie Hamrick's electrical systems students started their spring semester on Thursday, they were greeted by a drawing on a white board.

"It's a diagram of a circuit," explained Hamrick before classes started. "I'm going to say does anybody know what this is? And they are going to say no. I'll say this is a whole new language you are about to learn."

And by the end of the school year, most, if not all of those students will know that new language, and how it applies to working with electrical components and circuit boards, like the back of their hands. If recent trends are any indication, many will have internationally recognized certificates to prove it.

Last semester, more than 80 students across Hamrick's three electrical systems classes earned Electronics Technician Association International. The certificates mean the students have met standards for working on direct current, alternating current and digital circuits.

For students who choose to leave school and enter a skilled trade, those certifications open the doors for extra opportunities in education and employment.

"To see these kids go through it and transition to at the end they tell me 'Mr. Hamrick I'm coming back' or 'I'm going to do this and I'm going to do that.' To get that kind of feedback feels great," Hamrick said.

Each of the three electrical systems courses taught at Crest offers students a chance to earn a professional certification. Hamrick has also partnered with Cleveland Community College to help students transition from his class to taking college-level electrical courses while they are still in high school.

To prepare for their tests, students spend much of the semester learning the basics of new concepts from Hamrick, himself a former electrical engineer for IBM, then testing those concepts using school provided multimeters and oscilloscopes.

"I really like how to learn something and then see how it all fits together," said Travis Snyder, a junior at Crest who recently earned certificates in digital currents and basic digital electronics.

"You really get to learn something and then apply it in a hands on kind of way. If you think you know something, you can go over and test it and see if you are right," said Allie MacArthur, a senior who has completed certificates in digital currents and basic digital electronics.

Crest is currently the only county high school with an electrical systems program which allows students to earn Electronics Technician Association International certifications.

Hamrick is trying to change that, however. He has partnered with Cleveland Community College to host an Industrial Technology Boot Camp, which covers many of the concepts offered in his high school classes.

The boot camp is open to anyone, and Hamrick is hoping to attract students from other area high schools interested in electronics.

"Clearwater has said they are sending some people over to take it. So if we can get people from local business interacting with and learning with some of our high school students, that would be great," he said.

There is a fee to join the boot camp, but scholarships are available.

These students completed certificates last semester:

EM1 – Basic DC Electronics

Adam Queen

Alexander Rhom

Allie MacArthur

Andrew Proper

Anthony Montesino

Ashton Rosales

Austin Stubblefield

Bayley Johnson

Boyd Matthew

Brian Houston

Bronson Creech

Chris Medina

Christopher Dills

Christopher Wilkes

Corbin Jones

Corey Hickman

Da'Verious Dover

Dawson Humphries

Dylan Pruett

Faith Harris

Finnegan Allen

Foy Satterfield

Garrett Hamilton

Hunter Ledford

Jackson Wilson

Jacob Rhom

Jacob Tanner

James Pribble

Jeffrey Cohen

Jeremiah Bolin

Jerry Evans

Jonathan Ford

Josh Whisnant

Joshua Aguiree-Torres

Jo'Syah Patterson

Kenneth Black

Lance Robert

Logan Bridges

Logan Wilson

Lucas Potts

Luke Beason

Luke Guntis

Luke Reynolds

Martavius Allen

Matthew Boyd

Matthew Latham

Matthew Reddy

Michael Callahan

Michael Ellis

Nadarius Glover

Nick McSwain

Noah Stilwell

Osvaldo Montesino

Peyton Scism

Qua'drevious Spring-Edwards

Raymond Marshall

Richard Crist

Robert Lance

Seth Dover

Seth Spurling

Sierra Crocker

Steven Moore

Thomas Ackerson

Thomas West

Travis Snyder

Trevor Labat

Tucker Tisdale

Tyler Henson

Weston Champion

Will Hamrick

William Greene

Zander Easler

Zane Putnam

Zeke Putnam

EM2 – Basic AC Electronics

Bayley Johnson

Jaheim Sanders

Johnathon Hamrick

William Greene

EM4 – Basic Digital Electronics

Austin Stubblefield

Alexander Major

Allie MacArthur

Bayley Johnson

Brian Houston

Christopher Wilkes

Dalton Martin

Foy Satterfield

Hunter Ledford

Jackson Wilson

James Pribble

Jerry Evans

Joshua Aguirre-Torres

Jo'Syah Patterson

Jude Stilwell

Matthew Latham

Matthew Reddy

Michael Ellis

Nathaniel Terry

Raymond Marshall

Steven Moore

Thomas Ackerson

Travis Snyder

Zeke Putna

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Huber Heights elementary students move to remote learning

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights elementary school students will transition to remote learning starting Monday. Huber Heights City Schools said all Valley Forge Elementary students will move to an exclusively remote learning schedule beginning Monday, January 10. The district attributed the change to staff shortages worsened by a COVID-19 case surge. “Our district […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
KHON2

COVID continues disrupting student learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least one school pivoted to distance learning for a day amid the rise of COVID cases. Waianae Intermediate principal John Wataoka let parents and students know Sunday not to show up to class on Monday. Part of his letter said, “This past week, our community...
HONOLULU, HI
hometownstations.com

Students learn about drones and technology at Rhodes State College

Students were able to learn about drones and more during a camp at Rhodes State College. Held at the Cook Hall gymnasium, students competed with head-to-head racing and captures the flag with drones. The camp is part of a program called Rhodesology STEMM. "This one is specifically for drones, they...
TECHNOLOGY
nnhsnorthstar.com

NNHS students fear a return to remote learning

As Covid-19 cases surge across the Naperville area, students at Naperville North are concerned that the district will transition to remote learning. While the district is monitoring the surge, no such decision has been made. “We are going to stay in-person as long as it is safe to do so,”...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Reynolds
Person
Chris Medina
Person
Bayley
KATU.com

Students share challenges to in-person learning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland students are sharing the challenges of returning to in-person learning after a year of remote learning. “It's not easy to go from full online when school was four days a week and half days, and to full eight-hour days, all day every day of the week,” said Tom Thake, senior at Grant High School.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Walterville students transition to remote learning after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Beginning Tuesday, Walterville Elementary will transition to remote learning. This comes after the school was forced to shut down after a flood last week. Water seeped into classrooms and other parts of the west end of the Walterville school after nearby Potter Creek broke its banks.
WALTERVILLE, OR
abc12.com

Special education students fall behind with remote learning

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple school districts throughout Mid-Michigan made the difficult decision to transition to virtual learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent Trevor Alward sympathizes with students and families in the district as they switch to a temporary remote instruction starting with the high school students.
GRAND BLANC, MI
pasadenanow.com

Fostering a Learning Environment for Students’ Proficiency

Precalculus is not an easy subject, but La Salle’s Mrs. Hakanen has fostered a learning environment that makes it easier for her students to learn the material. She makes sure they are set up for success by breaking down the sample problems step by step to being available for questions about what students learned in class!
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Wilson#Crest#Ibm
fox9.com

Students adjust to schools implementing distance learning

(FOX 9) - 15-year-old Zach Ruhr said there’d been rumors distance learning might be coming, but when he heard they late Monday, it still came as a bit of a shock. "My initial reaction was this can’t be happening… this has already happened," Ruhr told FOX 9’s Rob Olson.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
blackchronicle.com

Kindergarten students switch to virtual learning at Mustang school

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – As school districts across the state continue to deal with staffing shortages due to illness, one local elementary school says it is being forced to move kindergarten classes to remote learning. Officials with Mustang Public Schools say due to staff absences affecting kindergarten students, they...
MUSTANG, OK
FingerLakes1.com

Writing Activities for Students Learning English That Will Suit Everyone

It is not a secret that to master a language, a person must be able to speak, read, write, and understand a native speaker’s speech. One of the hardest tasks is to write. A person needs not only to possess a good vocabulary but also to be aware of grammatical rules and correct spelling. That is why many students ask for an English writing service e.g. CustomWritings to help them with writing academic essays and college papers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: At Queens University Learning More About Their Efforts To Connect Students To Career Opportunities After Graduation!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson was at Queens University learning more about their efforts to connect students to career opportunities. 96% of Queens 2020 graduates are employed, in graduate school, or working for a service organization. The mission of numerous programs it to connect students to local and regional career opportunities. When they graduate, students have a comprehensive education filled with opportunities to ready them for both successful careers and meaningful lives.‎ The Vandiver Center for Career Development connects students with opportunities across Charlotte, the United States and the world to help them develop into professionals. Founded in 1857, Queens University of Charlotte is a small, private, co-ed university with dynamic experiences for students with active and collaborative learning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dwu.edu

DWU’s Learn & Earn student find internships

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University’s Learn & Earn program students have been assigned to the first ever cohort of internship sites in the Pierre area. The program brings an affordable and efficient 16-month path to a professional career and associate degree for students to the state’s capital city and surrounding areas. The first-of-its-kind program integrates classroom and online learning with professional work experience. Students enrolled participate in a year-long, part-time, paid internship while completing their professional certificates.
MITCHELL, SD
The Star

The Star

647
Followers
126
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy