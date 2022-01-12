Crest students learn about electricity
When Jamie Hamrick's electrical systems students started their spring semester on Thursday, they were greeted by a drawing on a white board.
"It's a diagram of a circuit," explained Hamrick before classes started. "I'm going to say does anybody know what this is? And they are going to say no. I'll say this is a whole new language you are about to learn."
And by the end of the school year, most, if not all of those students will know that new language, and how it applies to working with electrical components and circuit boards, like the back of their hands. If recent trends are any indication, many will have internationally recognized certificates to prove it.
Last semester, more than 80 students across Hamrick's three electrical systems classes earned Electronics Technician Association International. The certificates mean the students have met standards for working on direct current, alternating current and digital circuits.
For students who choose to leave school and enter a skilled trade, those certifications open the doors for extra opportunities in education and employment.
"To see these kids go through it and transition to at the end they tell me 'Mr. Hamrick I'm coming back' or 'I'm going to do this and I'm going to do that.' To get that kind of feedback feels great," Hamrick said.
Each of the three electrical systems courses taught at Crest offers students a chance to earn a professional certification. Hamrick has also partnered with Cleveland Community College to help students transition from his class to taking college-level electrical courses while they are still in high school.
To prepare for their tests, students spend much of the semester learning the basics of new concepts from Hamrick, himself a former electrical engineer for IBM, then testing those concepts using school provided multimeters and oscilloscopes.
"I really like how to learn something and then see how it all fits together," said Travis Snyder, a junior at Crest who recently earned certificates in digital currents and basic digital electronics.
"You really get to learn something and then apply it in a hands on kind of way. If you think you know something, you can go over and test it and see if you are right," said Allie MacArthur, a senior who has completed certificates in digital currents and basic digital electronics.
Crest is currently the only county high school with an electrical systems program which allows students to earn Electronics Technician Association International certifications.
Hamrick is trying to change that, however. He has partnered with Cleveland Community College to host an Industrial Technology Boot Camp, which covers many of the concepts offered in his high school classes.
The boot camp is open to anyone, and Hamrick is hoping to attract students from other area high schools interested in electronics.
"Clearwater has said they are sending some people over to take it. So if we can get people from local business interacting with and learning with some of our high school students, that would be great," he said.
There is a fee to join the boot camp, but scholarships are available.
These students completed certificates last semester:
EM1 – Basic DC Electronics
Adam Queen
Alexander Rhom
Allie MacArthur
Andrew Proper
Anthony Montesino
Ashton Rosales
Austin Stubblefield
Bayley Johnson
Boyd Matthew
Brian Houston
Bronson Creech
Chris Medina
Christopher Dills
Christopher Wilkes
Corbin Jones
Corey Hickman
Da'Verious Dover
Dawson Humphries
Dylan Pruett
Faith Harris
Finnegan Allen
Foy Satterfield
Garrett Hamilton
Hunter Ledford
Jackson Wilson
Jacob Rhom
Jacob Tanner
James Pribble
Jeffrey Cohen
Jeremiah Bolin
Jerry Evans
Jonathan Ford
Josh Whisnant
Joshua Aguiree-Torres
Jo'Syah Patterson
Kenneth Black
Lance Robert
Logan Bridges
Logan Wilson
Lucas Potts
Luke Beason
Luke Guntis
Luke Reynolds
Martavius Allen
Matthew Boyd
Matthew Latham
Matthew Reddy
Michael Callahan
Michael Ellis
Nadarius Glover
Nick McSwain
Noah Stilwell
Osvaldo Montesino
Peyton Scism
Qua'drevious Spring-Edwards
Raymond Marshall
Richard Crist
Robert Lance
Seth Dover
Seth Spurling
Sierra Crocker
Steven Moore
Thomas Ackerson
Thomas West
Travis Snyder
Trevor Labat
Tucker Tisdale
Tyler Henson
Weston Champion
Will Hamrick
William Greene
Zander Easler
Zane Putnam
Zeke Putnam
EM2 – Basic AC Electronics
Bayley Johnson
Jaheim Sanders
Johnathon Hamrick
William Greene
EM4 – Basic Digital Electronics
Austin Stubblefield
Alexander Major
Allie MacArthur
Bayley Johnson
Brian Houston
Christopher Wilkes
Dalton Martin
Foy Satterfield
Hunter Ledford
Jackson Wilson
James Pribble
Jerry Evans
Joshua Aguirre-Torres
Jo'Syah Patterson
Jude Stilwell
Matthew Latham
Matthew Reddy
Michael Ellis
Nathaniel Terry
Raymond Marshall
Steven Moore
Thomas Ackerson
Travis Snyder
Zeke Putna
Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.
Comments / 0