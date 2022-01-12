Nine month bridge replacement to begin in Cleveland County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will soon close a road in Cleveland County until October for a bridge replacement project.

Starting Jan. 10, Kadesh Church Road will be closed in both directions near Latham Wilson Road to allow crews to safely replace the bridge over Buffalo Creek. The bridge is located in the Belwood area.

The nine-month project is largely due to the age of the bridge as it was built in 1952.

Marcus Thompson, communications officer for the NCDOT, said the cost of the project is around $974,000. It was last inspected February 2021. Thompson said it was then they made it a priority to replace the bridge.

“The bridge is 70-years old,” said Thompson. “They inspect the bridges every two years. This one is built on an old timber structure, so they decided it was more cost effective to replace it than provide regular maintenance for it.”

A detour will be in place for the duration of the closure from Kadesh Church Road to Fallston Road (N.C. 18), Merton Road, Latham Wilson Road, Lee Bess Road and Flay Road.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and use caution while following the detour.

