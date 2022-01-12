ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Nine month bridge replacement to begin in Cleveland County

By Special to the Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089qcH_0djQ6aQw00

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will soon close a road in Cleveland County until October for a bridge replacement project.

Starting Jan. 10, Kadesh Church Road will be closed in both directions near Latham Wilson Road to allow crews to safely replace the bridge over Buffalo Creek. The bridge is located in the Belwood area.

The nine-month project is largely due to the age of the bridge as it was built in 1952.

Marcus Thompson, communications officer for the NCDOT, said the cost of the project is around $974,000. It was last inspected February 2021. Thompson said it was then they made it a priority to replace the bridge.

“The bridge is 70-years old,” said Thompson. “They inspect the bridges every two years. This one is built on an old timber structure, so they decided it was more cost effective to replace it than provide regular maintenance for it.”

A detour will be in place for the duration of the closure from Kadesh Church Road to Fallston Road (N.C. 18), Merton Road, Latham Wilson Road, Lee Bess Road and Flay Road.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and use caution while following the detour.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County, NC
Traffic
Cleveland County, NC
Government
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Uban Construction#Kadesh Church Road#Ncdot
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS
The Star

The Star

647
Followers
126
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy