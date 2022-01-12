ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

'Standing on the Shoulders of our Ancestors': Dr. MLK Jr. celebrated in New Bern

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
A memorial breakfast has been planned in honor of the birth of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outreach Ministry Memorial Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Monday Jan. 17 at The Flame Banquet Center, 2801 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern.

Guest speaker will be Andre D. Vann, coordinator at University Archives and instructor of  Public History at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham.

Vann received his bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees in American History from N.C. Central University. He received advanced training in Public History at N.C. State University. Later, he taught African American history and North Carolina History in the history department of NCCU and Shaw University in Raleigh. He has also served as assistant dean of students in the Division of Students Affairs before establishing the University Archives. He is also a published author.

The theme for this year's event is "Still Standing on the Shoulders of our Ancestors."

Marshall Williams, former president of the Craven County NAACP and president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outreach Ministry said the organization has been in existence since the mid 1990s.

"The organization consists of local clergy and members of the community," Williams said. "Our purpose is to educate the community and to keep Dr. King's mission and dream alive especially with our youth. As time goes by, it gets lost."

Attendees are asked to wear masks to the event. Masks will be required while preparing food from the buffet style breakfast.

Tickets are $20 and are available by contacting any member of the committee.

For more information, contact Marshall Williams at 252-637-6300 or 252-229-1201.

