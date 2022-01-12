ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Celebrating Epiphany with family and a haystack brunch

By Lovina Eicher
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago

2022 — A brand new year is before us. I wish you all good health and happiness, and most of all God’s blessings as we start another year.

Tomorrow, Jan. 6, is Epiphany (Old Christmas) and a holiday for the Amish in this community. A lot of families have a Christmas gathering on this day. We will be hosting sister Emma and her extended family, sister Verena, and our whole family. We are a total of 33 to set the table for. It would’ve been 36 if our loved ones could’ve been here, but we will leave it in God’s hands and keep their memory alive.

The tables (five — six-foot tables) are ready to be set for our guests tomorrow. We will also have a gift exchange after our haystack brunch. Snacks will be served in the afternoon, games played, and hopefully some singing together.

I hope you all enjoyed the letters from daughters Lovina, Verena, and Susan the last three weeks. It gave me a break over the holidays, and I think they all did a wonderful job. I keep asking Elizabeth, Loretta, and the boys if they want to write also.

Elizabeth and Tim have had a lot going on lately. They left for Florida on Dec. 23 and arrived back home on Jan. 1. They had a very nice time, but their bus was delayed on the way home. They spent 29 1/2 hours on the bus coming home. They were sitting in traffic for four hours due to a three-car accident on New Year’s Eve. Elizabeth said she felt bad for whomever was involved knowing that their new year wasn’t starting out good. Needless to say, Tim and Elizabeth were two happy parents once they were off the bus and safely home again.

Daughters Susan and Verena had their house all cleaned, and I had their laundry washed, dried, and folded. I’m sure that was a great help.

Sunday afternoon Joe and I went for a ride. We received around four inches of snow or more Saturday evening and during the night. We were the only ones home. I do not like that empty nest feeling. It’s just too quiet around here. Daughter Loretta and Dustin left Saturday evening and spent the night at daughters Susan and Verena’s house. Jennifer and Ryan were excited to have them there.

Joe and I stopped at sister Emma’s for a visit. We also visited with sister Verena. She is mostly staying with Emma and her sons. Both sisters have lost their best friend and can feel the emptiness.

We then headed on to daughter Susan’s and ended up staying there for supper. Dustin and Loretta were still there, and Tim and Elizabeth also came over. I was so glad to see all the grandchildren again. In the afternoon, Dustin gave Jennifer and Ryan a sled ride with the new sled someone gave them for Christmas. They miss having a daddy to do that for them.

Elizabeth is all tan from the Florida sun. It was good to see everyone. Susan and Verena served us a good supper then we headed home. Soon after we were home, Benjamin and Kevin came home, and a little later Joseph and Lovina so the house wasn’t quiet anymore. Its always nice to catch up before going to bed. God is good, and we can’t thank Him enough for the many wonderful blessings. Until next week.

I will share the haystack breakfast recipe.

Haystack Breakfast

  • scrambled eggs
  • hash brown potatoes
  • crumbled bacon
  • diced ham
  • diced smokies or smoked sausage
  • crumbled biscuits
  • diced tomatoes
  • diced green peppers
  • diced onions
  • hot peppers
  • salsa
  • cheese sauce
  • sausage gravy

Prepare the amounts according to how many guests you have. Everyone layers whatever they want on a plate for their serving. We put all the leftovers together to make a breakfast casserole for another morning.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, Amish Family Recipes, is available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at P.O. Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
srperspective.com

Christmas with my mom

Christmas was a special time for my single mother, and she had rules concerning the holiday when I was growing up in the 1950s. One of her rules was that my three brothers and I had to buy gifts for each other with our own money. Mom wouldn’t finance the gifts for us, and she informed us that the gifts we gave to each other had to cost at least a quarter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? The Cheesecake Lady

INDIANAPOLIS– She’s turned her love for cheesecake into a booming business. Sherman shows us the young entrepreneur that made her cheesecake dreams come true. In 2020, Cassie Smith-Johnson a.k.a ‘The Cheesecake Lady,’ took a leap of faith and pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She caters weddings, bridal showers, open houses, you name it! Find more information on what she offers here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Washington Times-Herald

Legacy of love: Daughter, sister remembered by acts of kindness

And she’s not done yet. The 40-year-old Frizzleburg resident died unexpectedly Sept. 12 in her apartment behind the Maple Lane home of her parents, Charles and Diane Bell, and next door to her sister Natalie Williams and her husband, Bryan. The Bell family faced the hardest Christmas of their...
SOCIETY
manisteenews.com

AMISH KITCHEN: Daughter Susan shares her experiences

This column was written the week before Christmas. I’m Lovina’s daughter Susan. It’s sunny and very windy today. I just finished with the laundry. I hung it all inside because it is too cold and windy outside. Today my sister Verena and I had sister Elizabeth’s children,...
SOCIETY
10 Tampa Bay

116th Epiphany Celebration to take place this week

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — This week, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs will host the 116th annual Epiphany celebration. The yearly tradition is one of Tampa Bay’s most popular and unique religious events. On Jan. 6, 2022, the church will celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Epiphany#Haystack#Family Recipes#Food Drink
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: December events penned by daughter Verena

Editor’s Note: This column was written the week before Christmas. I am Lovina’s daughter Verena. Mom has been telling us girls we should take a turn writing. It has been over ten months now that I have moved in with sister Susan. When I first moved in, my niece Jennifer (almost 4) had a hard time understanding why I’m staying with them and her daddy wasn’t coming back. She didn’t like the idea at first but has grown to love having me here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Citrus County Chronicle

The Amish Cook: Revisiting Daniel's Waffles

Editor’s note: Gloria took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off to enjoy with her family. We are re-running one of the Yoders’ favorite recipes this week: Daniel’s Waffles. Gloria will return next week. — Kevin Williams. Daniel’s Waffles. 2 eggs, beaten. 1...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

Letter: Jan. 6 was Epiphany and should be celebrated

Happy Epiphany everyone. With all the negativity in this world today imagine the dismay I felt when I read the paper and there was not one word about Epiphany. Jan. 6 is celebrated by many calling it Feast of the Epiphany, Theophany or Three Kings’ Day and The Celebration of the Magi.
CELEBRATIONS
Riverhead News-Review

Jenifer’s Journal: Anatomy of an epiphany, Part 1

I cannot be awake, for nothing looks to me as it did before, or else I am awake for the first time. The Feast of the Epiphany was Thursday, January 6, a Christian celebration that commemorates the Magi — or the three Wise Men — who followed the star and found the Baby Jesus in that humble manger. Webster also defines the event as “… [being]the first manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles …” Big stuff.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
kut.org

Where to get Rosca de Reyes in Austin to celebrate Epiphany

Lee esta historia en español. Many Latino bakeries in Austin have prepared Rosca de Reyes (or kings’ cake) today, which is Día de Los Reyes. In Christianity, the holiday, also known as Epiphany, commemorates the day the three wise men brought Jesus gifts after his birth. It also marks the end of Christmas celebrations.
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily American

The Daily American

230
Followers
262
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy