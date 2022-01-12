What's going on?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
Fire & Ice Festival

The 27th annual Fire & Ice Festival is Jan. 14-16 in Somerset. Events planned include ice sculptures, indoor marketplace, carriage rides, ice slide, Escape Room, model railroad, uptown shopping, story stroll, food trucks, used book sale, children's center, uptown shopping and photo scavenger hunt. Musical performances by area bands featured throughout the weekend. Also, 24th annual Running of the Fire & Ice 5K Run/Walk and carnival. Check out the website at www.somersetinc.org/fireandice/.

St. Mark Lutheran special tree

Free classes

There will be a free one-night class at Somerset Alliance Church titled Loss of Spouse at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, in the Fireside Room. The class is specific to those who have lost a spouse. Call the church office to register or for more information at 814-445-8949.

GriefShare is a weekly class to help adults who are grieving. It begins on Feb. 16 at Somerset Alliance Church and is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Fireside Room. Call the church office with questions or to register at 814-445-8949.

Event canceled

Friends of the Meyersdale Public Library have voted to cancel this year’s Death by Chocolate because of COVID-19 case levels. The annual bake sale and auction is usually held over Valentine’s Day weekend. The group hopes to schedule it later.

Overbooked Book Discussion Group

Readers are invited to join a literary discussion group that will be meeting in person at 4 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Confluence Creative Arts Center. Following protocols for safe meetings (vaccinations and/or masks), participants will be welcomed into a friendly and engaging meeting. “Overbooked" is the name of the community literary group which has over the years had informal and sporadic gatherings to discuss of other books of popular interest.

This year's exploration of literature will be based on books that have been made into movies. The first reading selection will be "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins. "The Hunger Games" has sold more than 100 million copies, engaged millions of readers, and generated an uptick in young-adult fiction in general.

Confluence resident reader Noel Cowles will moderate the discussion and lay the groundwork for additional book discussions. Everyone is invited to read the book, perhaps see the movie and join a discussion. Readers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to share some literary good times! Additional information is available at info@confluencecreativearts.org.

Superposition

Community Arts Center of Cambria County exhibit by artist Kim Fox from Jan. 15 through Feb. 25. Opening reception 1-3 p.m. Jan. 15. Center is at 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown. www.caccc.org. 814-255-6515.

