Spring RTS v106.0 released with OpenGL 4 support

GamingOnLinux
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first major upgrade to Spring RTS in years is here with version 106.0, which has some major architectural changes to the popular game engine. For those who need something of a refresher: Spring RTS starting off life as TASpring to bring the classic Total Annihilation into 3D. It later expanded...

Gamespot

PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022

Here are more details regarding the PlayStation VR2 Building upon our innovations from PS5, PlayStation VR2 adds a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking – along with a simplified single-cord setup. Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR,...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

For several years now, Nintendo has been the king of handheld gaming consoles with its Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a versatile console that you can take with you on the go or dock it at your television and game on the big screen. When the console was originally released...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

3D rendering engine OGRE 2.3 release adding Vulkan support

Even more Vulkan goodness came recently with OGRE (Object-Oriented Graphics Rendering Engine) releasing Ogre-Next 2.3.0 Deadalus just before Christmas. While this isn't something us normal consumers will use, it's another bit of great free and open source tech and having it continue to advance is great. Vulkan is gradually starting to replace OpenGL in more places for gaming, which is good news for Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
#Rts#New Spring#Game Engine#Spring Rts#Lua Opengl#Springlobby
GamingOnLinux

OpenRGB gets greatly expanded hardware support in the 0.7 release

Controlling all your fancy RGB lighting on Linux can sometimes be a hassle but OpenRGB thankfully can reduce that pain and a new release is out now with OpenRGB 0.7. Since every vendor decides to have their own applications, usually proprietary and Windows-only, OpenRGB is becoming something of an essential item if you want to control your hardware on Linux since it's vendor agnostic.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Easy Anti-Cheat not as simple as expected for Proton and Steam Deck

Even though Epic Games announced recently how they expanded support for Easy Anti-Cheat to have full support of native Linux, plus Wine / Proton (and so the Steam Deck), it seems it's not as easy as we hoped. In the original announcement, Epic mentioned how it can be enabled with...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Will the Nintendo Switch download games in Sleep Mode?

The Nintendo Switch, like other modern consoles, lets you download games from the internet so you don’t have to worry about keeping up with physical copies of all of your games. All you have to do is head to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch console. From there, you...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Death Stranding Director's Cut Gets PC Release This Spring

The game launched for PS5 on September 24 last year. The new version adds "more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI" as well as new online features such as Friend Play and Leaderboards. The PS5 version supports the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance. People who already own the PlayStation 4 version can get a Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for US$10 or €10 with cross-save support.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

ProtonUp-Qt adds support for Lutris Flatpak, new batch update feature

ProtonUp-Qt is the fantastic and simple way to download and upgrade the Linux compatibility tools Proton-GE, Luxtorpeda, Boxtron or Roberta for Steam and works with both Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher too. This allows you to easy get these external tools, and have them added to Steam directly so you...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Linux Kernel 5.16 is out now bringing the futex2 work to help Linux Gaming

The one many have no doubt been waiting for is the inclusion of Collabora's work on FUTEX2 with futex_waitv(). This is supposed to help Linux gaming with Proton / Wine and also Native Linux gaming too. As Collabora developer André Almeida previously described it: "The use case of this syscall is to allow low level locking libraries to wait for multiple locks at the same time. This is specially useful for emulating Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. A futex_waitv()-based solution has been used for some time at Proton's Wine (a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux). Compared to a solution that uses eventfd(), futex was able to reduce CPU utilization for games, and even increase frames per second for some games. This happens because eventfd doesn't scale very well for a huge number of read, write and poll calls compared to futex. Native game engines will benefit of this as well, given that this wait pattern is common for games.".
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

PS2 emulator PCSX2 adds in Vulkan API support

How about some better performance for emulating the PlayStation 2? That's what you're going to get with Vulkan support now hooked up nicely in PCSX2. Writing on Twitter the official account said: "A lot of people were asking for a Vulkan renderer and courtesy of Stenzek (Duckstation) it is finally here! It performs better than OpenGL in a lot of cases on similar blending levels so it should make a couple of harder to run games much easier to play! Thanks Sten!". They also included this screenshot:
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Upcoming GZDoom-powered FPS Selaco shows off the 'AI Response System'

As if I could get any more excited? Selaco just looks simply incredible in the footage we've seen previously, this new GZDoom-powered FPS is going to kick-ass. One of the big features is the FEAR-inspired AI system, where the enemies actually work together properly to take you down. They're aware of each other, use different tactics depending on the situation and so on. It does sound exciting and the latest video shows it off a little more. Oh, you also get to flip things for cover which is clearly awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

There it is - Steam breaks 28 million users online

Well, that didn't take long now did it? After hitting a new high on January 2 that was very close to the big milestone, just today Steam officially passed 28 million users online. The fun thing is while preparing this article, the record got smashed repeatedly again. It went from...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer - Part 8: Shovelware with a Penguin

After completing all of the boxed Quake games for Linux, I was left with indecision. So if I could not settle on a single game to play, why not try one hundred? 100 Great Linux Games is a software compilation put out by Canadian publisher Global Star Software. Made for a time of slow internet speeds and limited storage, these kinds of retail collections allowed users to explore hundreds of freeware and shareware titles from the comfort of a single CD-ROM.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Seven Pirates H Western Release Coming in Spring 2022

Eastasiasoft has announced a Seven Pirates H western release for the recently announced Switch port, and its set for sometime in spring 2022. The Seven Pirates H western release is a worldwide release digitally via the eShop, and will include English and traditional Chinese languages. There will be a standard and limited physical edition, both of which are up for pre-order on the Playasia online store on January 13.
VIDEO GAMES
Ghacks Technology News

Bittorrent client qBittorrent 4.4.0 released with v2 torrent support

The developers of qBittorrent, a popular cross-platform Bittorrent client, have released qBittorrent 4.4.0 to the public. The new version introduces support for a Qt6 build for Windows 10 and newer, which promises better HiDPI compatibility according to the developers. The qBittorrent 4.4.x release branch could be the last to support Qt5, and that would also mean that it would be the last branch to support Microsoft's Windows 7 and 8 operating systems. Releases will continue until at least Summer 2022.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

DXVK 1.9.3 is out supporting DLSS, D3D9 improvements and more

Other improvements include a fix for a "DXGI issue which would sometimes cause games to fail to enter fullscreen mode on some displays that do not support low rates across all resolutions" and improvements for Black Mesa, Crysis 3 Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator, Injustice Gods Among Us, Rocksmith 2014, Spliter Cell: Chaos Theory, Sim City 2013 and The Guild 3.
VIDEO GAMES

