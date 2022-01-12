ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

You can learn to put names to faces while you sleep, study finds

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Need to quickly put a name to a face on a company video call? About to play charades online with your new partner's entire family? Or are you fretting about putting a name to that colleague's face when you do go back to work in person?. One day soon...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

How Melatonin Can Help Your Sleep (And 4 Things To Do If It Doesn't)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning at night, desperate to get a good night's sleep. That's where melatonin may come in handy. A...
HEALTH
New York Post

I’m a sleep expert — this is why you feel tired all the time

No matter how many times you press snooze, sometimes there is no rousing you from your slumber. But it could be your snoozing habit that is the cause of you feeling so tired when you have to wake up. Feeling sleepy when that alarm bell rings is the last thing...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Slow Wave Sleep#Deep Sleep#Sleep Stages#Npj#Northwestern University
MedicalXpress

Do you have 'COVID-somnia'? These sleep tips might help

(HealthDay)—If the pandemic is causing you to lose sleep at night, you're not alone. About 56% of Americans say they have what experts have dubbed "COVID-somnia," an increase in sleep disturbances. Of people reporting these disturbances, 57% say they're having trouble falling or staying asleep. About 46% are sleeping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Getting more sleep can improve memory that connects names and faces

EVANSTON, Ill. — Do you struggle to remember someone’s name right after meeting them? The solution may be as simple as getting a good night’s sleep. A new study finds deep sleep helps to improve memory reactivation in the brain, allowing people to better connect names with faces.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Sleep Can Help You Find Creative Solutions to Problems

Research is increasingly showing the importance of sleep to emotional processing, learning consolidation, and creativity. New research indicates that brief periods of N1 sleep may help with the development of creative solutions to problems. A method similar to that used by Thomas Edison can be applied to see if this...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Targeted memory reactivation of face-name learning depends on ample and undisturbed slow-wave sleep

Face memory, including the ability to recall a person's name, is of major importance in social contexts. Like many other memory functions, it may rely on sleep. We investigated whether targeted memory reactivation during sleep could improve associative and perceptual aspects of face memory. Participants studied 80 face-name pairs, and then a subset of spoken names with associated background music was presented unobtrusively during a daytime nap. This manipulation preferentially improved name recall and face recognition for those reactivated face-name pairs, as modulated by two factors related to sleep quality; memory benefits were positively correlated with the duration of stage N3 sleep (slow-wave sleep) and negatively correlated with measures of sleep disruption. We conclude that (a) reactivation of specific face-name memories during sleep can strengthen these associations and the constituent memories, and that (b) the effectiveness of this reactivation depends on uninterrupted N3 sleep.
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of the infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Focus

A psychologist explains why you get anxiety at night and how to soothe it

According to the Sleep Foundation in America, a conservative estimate is that 10 to 30 per cent of adults experience chronic insomnia or problems with sleeping. One common way this manifests is through difficulty falling asleep in the first place, especially due to anxious thoughts whizzing about. Indeed, a study...
MENTAL HEALTH
thezoereport.com

This Natural Supplement Will (Finally) Help You Sleep — And Wake Up Fresh As A Daisy

If you’re sleep-deprived these days, you’re not alone, as a lack of sleep is an increasingly growing issue. And while avoiding morning crankiness is reason enough to want to get a good night’s rest, there’s a plethora of other arguments to add to the list. According to the National Health Service, sleep deprivation can impair your mental state and cause mood imbalances and lack of focus. It can also cause more serious medical conditions, states the National Institutes of Health, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and even strokes. The good news is that the products addressing insomnia and sleep deprivation are also increasing — and becoming more innovative to boot.
YOGA
POPSUGAR

How to Stop Coughing at Night So You Can Get Enough Sleep to Kick That Bug

By now, you've probably had enough colds and flus in your lifetime to know the steps you need to take to feel better as quickly as possible. Staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest are at the top of the list, but the "rest" part can prove to be quite difficult if you have a nagging cough that keeps you up at night. Luckily, there are things you can do that will help soothe that cough and get you the shut-eye you so desperately need. POPSUGAR spoke with a doctor about the causes of nighttime coughing and the remedies that are most likely to bring you relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy