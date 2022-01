Borussia Dortmund are planning to hold contract talks with striker Erling Haaland imminently as they look to get their talisman to sign a new deal. The Norway international is one of the most sought-after stars in world football and has been linked with Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. He has a release clause of £64m which comes into play in the summer, and that fee would be substantially increased - to a value more suitable to his current worth - if a new contract between the two parties can be agreed.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO