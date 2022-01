Honda is calling 2022 "the year of the crossover," which is pretty apt considering the automaker has three new SUV models coming this year, starting with the 2023 Honda HR-V. Honda on Thursday announced that the 2023 HR-V will be the first of a triumvirate of new crossovers, all three of which are slated to debut this year. While the timing is unclear, we know the HR-V will come first, followed by the CR-V and finishing with the Pilot. Included alongside the news is a sketch of the upcoming HR-V, which picks up smoother design details up front, although the lower air dam looks pretty aggressive (in a good way). Out back, the taillights carry more Civic DNA than what we see from the recently redesigned Euro-market HR-V.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO